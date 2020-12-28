Torched stolen car involved in big burglary

A torched stolen car was used in burglary where $35,000 cash was stolen.

Shiann Rhiannon Jonsen, 19, pleaded guilty on December 10 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of arson and 10 summary charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, stealing, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and possess dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Fleetwood said there was an altercation on January 8, 2020, where Jonsen was present and her friend came into possession of a Toyota Yaris car keys belonging to another person, given to the friend by the owner's daughter.

He said after the incident, the friend asked Jonsen if she wanted to steal the car to which Jonsen agreed.

Mr Fleetwood said the friend took Jonsen to the owner's house so Jonsen could take the car.

He said after stealing the car, there was communication about Jonsen returning the car to the owner, which Jonsen refused.

Mr Fleetwood said Jonsen told police she used the car for "a lot of illegal stuff", "just driving excessively around, doing fuel runs, doing stupid s---".

He said Jonsen allowed her friends to use the Yaris and one returned it with stolen registration plates.

Mr Fleetwood said on the day the car was stolen, Jonsen took her friends to the Capricorn Caves where they broke into the caretakers house, property was stolen including $35,000 in cash.

He said Jonsen told police she assisted her associates by carrying stolen items out of the house, however, didn't see the substantial amount of money stolen and she didn't keep any of the proceeds of the burglary.

Mr Fleetwood said Jonsen dropped the stolen items and her associates at a motel.

He said Jonsen drove the car on January 11 after smoking methamphetamine, describing herself as "f---ed up", driving it through red lights because her male passenger did not want her to stop.

Mr Fleetwood said Jonsen collided with a car and did not stop to provide her details to the crash victim.

He said the stolen Yaris was not in a "drivable condition" however, she still drove after her male passenger directed her to go to somewhere to torch the car.

Mr Fleetwood said the Yaris was driven to a park on Wackford St, Park Avenue, with property removed from car and the male lighting fuel that was in a jerry can.

He said the pair ran from the car, seen by a witness who called triple-0.

Mr Fleetwood said the Yaris owner received an insurance pay out of $11,437.05.

He said Jonsen was just a party to the arson offence with the male associate being the primary offender.

The court heard Jonsen was fearful of the male associate, who she declined to name.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client was someone who struggled with drugs and mental health issues for which she has been prescribed medication since she was 12/13.

She said Jonsen's health had stabilised while being away from drugs in prison.

Ms Willey said Jonsen had been in a relationship with the male offender, who was known to police.

She said Jonsen desired a new start upon release from custody.

Judge Jeff Clarke sentenced Jonsen to 2.5 years prison, suspended after 285 days, declared 285 days presentence custody as time served and operational for three months.

He also put her on an 18-month probation order.

She was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.