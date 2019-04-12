Torin triumphs into new business despite recent turmoil

GOING HARD: "Busy people get stuff done and we have always managed to get stuff done." Torin and Amy O'Brien at their new cafe The Tipsy Steer.

GOING HARD: "Busy people get stuff done and we have always managed to get stuff done." Torin and Amy O'Brien at their new cafe The Tipsy Steer. Maddelin McCosker

AFTER a tragic start to his year, Torin O'Brien is living his life without regrets and taking life by the horns.

He and his wife, Amy, have just added business owners to their already hectic schedules after an opportunity came up that they couldn't turn down.

After close friends of their decided to close their coffee shop, The Grind Brothers, in East Lane they both knew the business was just what they needed.

Rebranding as The Tipsy Steer, Amy and Torin opened up on Monday after the Grind Brothers closed on the Friday, and they already have some big plans for their business.

"We didn't lose any days trading,” Torin said.

"We are just going to have a couple of weeks without a liquor license while that changes over and then we will have a grand opening.”

Torin and his wife Amy are both professional Muay Thai fighters and Torin owns a gym where he trains up to 40 people. Torin O'Brien

While things are going well for Torin now, in February his father Shane was tragically murdered at his Yeppoon home. Learning of his father's death just hours before a big professional fight on the Sunshine Coast the following day, Torin was devastated.

Since then, he says he's struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

"It's been really hard,” he said.

"The last six or so weeks have been terrible.”

Torin and Amy O'Brien Maddelin McCosker

Despite the turmoil in his life since his father's death, Torin, who has always tried to live without regrets, said when the opportunity to open the business came up, he and his wife couldn't say no.

Having always been hard workers, Amy and Torin know they can handle the extra work that will come with running another business.

"I think our whole relationship has just been 'Go, Let's Jump In',” she said.

"We have always had a lot on our plate with the kids and the different work we do, but we just make it work. We like a busy life.”

Agreeing with his wife, Torin added: "Busy people get stuff done and we have always managed to get stuff done.”

Excited to jump into the new cafe, both Torin and Amy said they have a million different ideas flying around their heads for what they want to do with the space.

Torin O'Brien is brewing up. Maddelin McCosker

"We are going to do some comedy nights, some heavy metal nights every few months, we've got some techno guys from Byfield who will come in once a month,” Torin said.

"We are really just trying to mix it up. It's like my playhouse - everything I like will be here.”

Having always looked at life as an opportunity to try new things and learn from the things that didn't work out, the O'Briens say this next stage of their will always be one they remember.

"I have never liked the coward's approach, I would rather do something crazy and fail then not ever try,” Torin said.

"Failure isn't a fear of mine, I would rather have a crack and even if it does fail or something changes in six months, at least we have had a fun six months.”