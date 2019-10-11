Torin wins big, takes down international champion

Torin OBrien beat the English champion in Brisbane at the weekend.

Torin OBrien beat the English champion in Brisbane at the weekend.

MUAY THAI: Torin O’Brien has claimed the biggest scalp of his fight career, taking down English champion Lewis Smith in a dominant display.

The 32-year-old won the Aggression Commonwealth title in the light heavyweight division with a unanimous points decision at the fight night in Brisbane.

O’Brien, who runs Snake Pit Muay Thai in Rockhampton, was thrilled with the victory.

“I have fought on some big shows before but to beat an international champion who is pretty well established and already a multiple time champion was definitely a big step up,” he said.

“I was just really happy; it was all happiness when I got the win.

“It’s been a tough year with injury, illness and personal issues but this has made for a pretty good ending.”

O’Brien only got the call-up to fight four weeks out.

Torin O’Brien beat the English champion in Brisbane at the weekend.

“I try to stay five-round ready no matter what but once you get some notice you definitely step it up.

“The guys that I train helped a lot; they started to run classes for me so I could concentrate on my training, which was anything from two to five hours a day.

“I knew Lewis Smith was a two-time world champion, the current English champion and was undefeated, having won several of his last fights by knockout.

“All the things you could worry about were there but this is high-level pro fighting. It doesn’t matter who you’re up against, they’re all going to be quality opponents.”

O’Brien knew Smith was a heavy puncher, something he was sure he could counter as a heavy kicker.

“The plan was to keep him at range, and use my reach and my kicks.

“I really just wanted to hurt his arms. Given he was a strong boxer with a lot of knockouts I wanted to take his punching power away.

“I stood back and let my high kicks fly and managed to do enough damage to his arms to slow his punches down.

Torin OBrien beat the English champion in Brisbane at the weekend.

“It was a pretty close fight up to round three but in rounds four and five my fitness definitely took over.”

O’Brien is ranked third in Queensland and sixth in the country in the light heavyweight division on the Muay Thai Australia rankings.

He and fellow Snake Pit fighters Luke Ruddick and Jake Dorocinski are now preparing to take centre stage at Destiny Muay Thai in Brisbane on October 26.

“It’s a WBC show so there will be the highest calibre fighters from around Australia,” O’Brien said.

“It’s going to be a great show to be part of.

“I’m definitely feeling confident after the weekend’s win.”