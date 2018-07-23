Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Toronto shooting: ‘Victims are spread across many blocks’

by Megan Palin
23rd Jul 2018 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting across several blocks in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A police spokesperson told local media the shooting occurred at the corner of Logan and Danforth avenues in Greektown about 10pm Sunday local time.

Toronto EMS Deputy Commander Shawn Staff said between five and fifteen people were transported to local hospitals, including two adult trauma centres and one pediatric hospital.

He could not provide the number of patients, but said they were dealing with "several high acuity critically injured patients, including one child."

Police on scene following a mass shooting in Toronto.
Police on scene following a mass shooting in Toronto.

Local reporter Jeremy Chohn tweeted: "Victims are spread across many blocks". Witnesses told CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots. One resident has uploaded a video to Twitter in which shots can be heard ringing out.

"Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place," she wrote.

"I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots … so scary.

"I don't feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood."

Witness Jody Steinhauer told CBC she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard 10 to 15 blasts before customers were told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," Ms Steinhauer said.

There are reports that the  shooter has been killed.

Emergency services, including police with their weapons drawn, are at the scene and a large cordon is in place.

Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, one to paediatric trauma, two to local hospitals and an unconfirmed number of people are still being treated on the scene, according to paramedics.


The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has announced that subway trains are bypassing Chester station "due to police activity" in the area.  

More to come.

crime editors picks police shooting toronto

Top Stories

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    News VIDEO: THE moment a young thief shattered a shop window before running off.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 12:25 PM
    Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    premium_icon Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    Crime HUNDREDS of dollars stolen from employer after alleged money dramas

    Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    premium_icon Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    News NEW Ready Reading programme rolls out in CQ schools

    • 23rd Jul 2018 1:00 PM
    Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    premium_icon Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    Travel FOUR ladies will climb to Mt Everest Base Camp over nine days

    Local Partners