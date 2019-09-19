Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said
Politics

Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

More Stories

Show More
climate change scott morrison torres stait islander

Top Stories

    New incentive to bring workers to Rocky

    premium_icon New incentive to bring workers to Rocky

    News Council implements new incentive policy in an effort to boost population and the local economy.

    ‘Abhorrent’ offence ‘Your behaviour was absolutely childish’

    premium_icon ‘Abhorrent’ offence ‘Your behaviour was absolutely childish’

    Crime A PENIS sprayed onto a wall directly across from a school, on a business wall and...

    COURT: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton today

    premium_icon COURT: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton today

    News See the full list of appearances in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    MORNING REWIND: Baby’s hospital wait time shocks community

    MORNING REWIND: Baby’s hospital wait time shocks community

    News From a tragic search for a man’s ‘best mate’ to an apprentice jockey’s $750k...