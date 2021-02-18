Torturer jailed after teen tells court he was ‘broken’

Raven O'Hanlon and Michael James Sculac have been found guilty of holding a teenager at a bush camp in 2019.

Raven O'Hanlon and Michael James Sculac have been found guilty of holding a teenager at a bush camp in 2019.

A teenager who was tortured and urinated on said he felt broken as he hid in dense bushland from two men who have been found guilty.

Michael James Sculac, 50, was jailed on Wednesday night after Maroochydore District Court heard of the horrific torture 19-year-old Jonah Betts was subjected to.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Mr Betts was lured into dense bushland, 1km from Noosa Civic, by his school acquaintance Raven O'Hanlon, 21, and Sculac who held him for three days in March 2019.

Sculac on Monday pleaded not guilty to torture before Mr Betts told a jury that he felt "dehumanised" when a dog collar was placed around his neck and Sculac tied him up and urinated on him.

Leaking roof row leaves tenant broken

Roofer on parole after raid finds meth, cocaine

The court heard O'Hanlon and Sculac beat Mr Bett's and hit him with several objects including a saw.

Photos of Mr Betts's injuries were tendered to the court including a shoe-print mark on his thigh where Sculac stood on him.

No formal victim impact statement was provided at sentencing although he told the court during the trial that he felt "broken" while hiding in the bush as he tried to escape.

Sculac was recorded telling police in an interview that he and Mr Betts were in a "kinky" relationship in which they would tie each other up.

"Mr Sculac has no remorse" Mr Cook said.

"He provided a spurious version to police which the jury ultimately rejected."

Michael James Sculac has pleaded not guilty to torture.

A jury on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict for Sculac before the court heard O'Hanlon had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, and deprivation of liberty.

Sculac, a father-of-five, had a criminal history of drug and property offending.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client was a former aircraft mechanic who found himself homeless after losing his licence in 2016.

"He does have the support of his mother who was present throughout the trial," Mr Lewis said.

Judge Deborah Richards accepted Mr Lewis's submission that the torture was not the worst the courts had seen and did not result in permanent physical injuries.

"I have no reason to think that you are sorry for what you did," she told Sculac.

She considered he had spent 222 days in pre-sentence custody.

Sculac was sentenced to five years in jail with parole eligibility after four years.

'Dehumanised': Alleged torture victim tells his story

O'Hanlon was on bail for property offending at the time Mr Betts was lured into the bush camp.

Defence barrister Mark Dixon said O'Hanlon was raised in a violent home where he witnessed drug use.

"By 11 he was consuming alcohol and by 13, alcohol and cannabis regularly," Mr Dixon said.

He said O'Hanlon became homeless at 16 when his mum was jailed.

Mr Dixon asked Judge Richards to consider O'Hanlon's need for rehabilitation and that he would be a target in jail due to his autism and anxiety disorder.

The court heard O'Hanlon told a psychologist he wished to work, save money and have peace.

Judge Richards adjourned O'Hanlon's sentencing to Tuesday so he could provide a drug test.

The court heard a third co-offender was sentenced in the Maroochydore Children's Court for assault occasioning bodily harm in company and deprivation of liberty.

She was ordered to be detained for three months, suspended immediately, and placed on probation for two years.

Convictions were not recorded.