Toss your pigs at the Rumble Inn

Carolyn Guley at Harley Davidson Rockhampton has organised the Purple Rose ride fundraiser this Saturday Jann Houley

COME along to the Rumble Inn on Saturday morning to toss your pigs.

To clarify, motorcycle riders and car drivers alike are invited to take part in this weekend's Purple Rose ride, which raises money for families affected by domestic violence.

Carolyn Guley, who was raised in Rockhampton, started riding when she met her husband in the 1970s, and has been selling hogs for the past ten years.

"Similar to a poker run, participants will toss two little pigs to determine points before they take off to the next point along the route'” she explained.

"Everyone needs to sign in at the Rumble Inn bar, via our 303 Campbell St entrance, by 11.30am Saturday morning, and we'll leave at noon.”

Mrs Guley has seen the Rocky Harley-Davidson business grow to incorporate a spacious retail area and cafe which attracts many visitors from out of town.

She said the run is an excellent opportunity for people new to town to mix with locals and raise money for a worthy cause.

"We're asking people to donate either $20 in cash or gift voucher which will go to Relationships Australia,” she said of the Purple Rose initiative.

"Alternatively, even if you're not riding out with us this Saturday, we're accepting donations in kind.”

Mrs Guley said that people in domestic violence situations often have to leave behind all their possessions in reaching a safer place to stay.

"Some people have been donating library bags filled with toiletries, or crayons and toys for children,” she said.

"It's good for these community members to have a few comforts when they get to care.”

There will be multi-draw raffles and live music at the Rumble Inn after the event which, Mrs Guley hopes, will raise $2,000.

Relationships Australia offer programs including counselling and support for victims, men's perpetrator behaviours change, children's domestic and family violence counselling, and both phone and face-to-face counselling.