NZ Election: Opposition concedes defeat

Nationals leader Judith Collins has channeled Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator saying "we'll be back" despite the party's massive loss.

National is currently polling far worse than expected and is on just 27 per cent of the vote, fewer even than the 33 per cent that had been expected in the polls.

"Boy, we didn't know it was going to be that tough," Ms Collins told the crowd.

She said she had called Jacinda Ardern to concede defeat.

"I congratulated her openly on her result," she said.

Then she struck a more somber note.

"New Zealand is facing a tough economic ride.

"It will need better fiscal policy then we have seen so far."

She ended on a bullish tone.

"Three years will be gone in a blink of an eye and I say to everyone ' 'we will be back'".

Earlier:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on track for an historic "landslide" victory.

The Labour leader has put the nation of five million on the world stage. And it looks like the stage will remain hers.

Pollsters forecast Labour would do well, but not this well. A Friday poll put the PM's party at 44 percent, they're actually currently on more than 50 per cent.

Labour could have enough votes to govern without a coalition partner - unheard of in New Zealand.

The outlook for the opposition National party is even bleaker that predicted. One commentator has said it is a "total disaster" for the opposition.

National, led by Judith Collins, had been hoping to pull off a miraculous victory. She was pinning her hopes on National polling higher than expected and going into a coalition with the libertarian ACT party.

It seemed like a long shot, but that's exactly what Labour did in 2017 where they came second but cobbled together a coalition to win government and install Ms Arden as PM.

But it seems that will not happen. One former minister said the National's campaign had been a "litany of cock ups" .

What we know so far:

Labour are on 50 per cent of the vote

It's almost assured that Jacinda Ardern will be returned as PM

It's been a "bloodbath" for the Judith Collins' led National party

NZ First's Winston Peters, who helped make Ms Ardern PM, is likely to have lost his seat.

Originally published as 'Total disaster': NZ election shock