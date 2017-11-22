'Totally gutted': Police on case as flames engulf dumped car

FLAMES engulfed and gutted a car ditched on a vacant block at Parkhurst late last night.

This morning, the the smell of burnt rubber lingered around the dampened down site as shattered windows scattered the ground around the sedan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews arrived on scene at Birkbeck Dr last night about 11.30pm to find the car completely ablaze.

Police soon followed suit and remained as firefighters battled for 15 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

Burnt out vehicle near Birkbeck Drive, Parkhurst.

Police officers returned to the scene near the Parkhurst industrial estate this morning to investigate the matter.

"(There were) no plates on the car, the vehicle was totally gutted," a QPS spokeswman said this morning.

"We are just re-attending this morning once the vehicle has cooled down to locate the VIN (vehicle identification number) in the engine block to try identify the registration and find out whether or not it has been abandoned or stolen

"They are still making inquiries."

More to follow as information becomes available.