‘Totally untrue:’ China slams illness claims at Wuhan lab

China has dismissed as "totally untrue" reports that three researchers in Wuhan went to hospital with an illness shortly before the coronavirus emerged in the city and spread around the globe.

Since infecting its first victims in the central Chinese city in late 2019, the pathogen has afflicted almost every country in the world, killing more than 3.4 million people and pummelling national economies.

Beijing has always fiercely fought the theory that it could have escaped from one of its laboratories.

Citing a US intelligence report, the Wall Street Journal reported that the trio from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were affected as early as November 2019, suffering from "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness".

China disclosed the existence of an outbreak of pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 31, 2019.

Asked about the reports on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described them as "totally untrue".

He told reporters that, according to a statement from the institute, it "had not been exposed to Covid-19 before December 30, 2019, and a "zero-infection" record is kept among its staff and graduate students so far".

The coronavirus was, however, taken to the lab for study, according to Chinese authorities.

The theory that the killer virus leaked from a Chinese lab was fuelled by, among others, the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

But in March, after a four-week stay in Wuhan, a joint study by the WHO and Chinese experts deemed such an explanation "extremely unlikely".

Experts favour the generally accepted theory of the natural transmission of the virus from an animal - probably a bat - to humans, through another animal that has not yet been identified.

Some believe, however, that WHO specialists did not have enough space to work freely during their investigation in Wuhan.

UN CHIEF SAYS WORLD 'AT WAR' WITH COVID

Meanwhile, the UN chief on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll crossed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres - just two months before the start of the Olympics.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to apply wartime logic to stark inequalities in the response to the pandemic, warning the crisis was far from over despite rapidly advancing vaccination rollouts in wealthy parts of the world.

"Unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries," he said.

Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed the global death toll past 3.4 million, even as rich countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel have eased restrictions.

India has witnessed horrific scenes in recent weeks with severe shortages of oxygen at hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed, although the number of new daily infections has fallen in big cities.

However, experts say the real numbers of deaths and infections in India - fuelled by a new coronavirus variant and "superspreader" events such as mass religious festivals - are probably much higher than the official figures.

"We are seeing the bodies along the river Ganges which don't seem to be recorded as Covid deaths but are very likely to be Covid deaths," Ashoka University biology professor Gautam Menon told reporters.

India has administered close to 200 million vaccine shots, but experts say the program needs to be ramped up significantly to bring the virus under control.

Another Asian country that has faced criticism over a slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centres opened on Monday.

"It's wonderful. I can rest easy now. For a long time, a year and a half, I was feeling rather anxious and tense," Hideo Ishikawa, 73, told reporters after he got the shot.

Japanese authorities are trying to speed up their vaccination drive with just two months until the postponed Tokyo Olympics begin.

Just two per cent of Japan's 125 million population has been fully vaccinated, compared with around 40 per cent in the United States and 15 per cent in France.

HEALTH WORKERS PAY 'ULTIMATE PRICE'

Speaking alongside Guterres at the World Health Organisation's main annual assembly in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he wanted 10 per cent of every country's population vaccinated by September.

He also paid tribute to the estimated 115,000 health and care workers who have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"They have saved countless lives and fought for others who, despite their best efforts, slipped away," he said, describing the medical workers lost to the pandemic as having paid "the ultimate price in the service of others".

He said many medics have felt "frustrated, helpless and unprotected, with a lack of access to personal protective equipment and vaccines".

"The number of doses administered globally so far would have been enough to cover all health workers and older people if they had been distributed equitably," Tedros added.

More than 75 per cent of all Covid vaccines have gone to just 10 countries. The health ministry of Israel, one of the nations with the most successful vaccination rollouts, said that it had proposed lifting all virus curbs on June 1, although restrictions on travellers coming into the country will remain.

FAUCI 'NOT CONVINCED' OF COVID'S ORIGINS

It comes as America's top doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci, said he's "not convinced" the deadly virus developed naturally and has called for further investigations into where it emerged.

According to the New York Post, Dr Fauci was asked during the event, "United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking," earlier this month about whether he was confident that COVID-19 developed naturally.

"No actually. I am not convinced about that. I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened," Dr Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said.

"Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that's the reason why I said I'm perfectly in favour of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus," he added.

Coronavirus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, and many believe it could have begun in a lab there and escaped. Wuhan is the only city in China with major resources devoted to the study of virology, including bat viruses.

Dr Fauci was pressed on that theory during a Senate hearing on 11 May and said he would support a further investigation during an exchange with Senator Roger Marshall.

"Do you think it's possible that COVID-19 arose from a lab accident … in Wuhan, and should it be fully investigated?" Dr Marshall, also a medic, asked Dr Fauci.

"That possibility certainly exists, and I am totally in favour of a full investigation of whether that could have happened," he replied.

A few months after the start of the pandemic last year, Dr Fauci said the virus most likely "evolved in nature and then jumped species,'' as opposed to being "artificially or deliberately manipulated."

Dr Fauci and Senator Rand Paul clashed during the hearing over whether the US government funded "gain of function" research at the Wuhan lab - a process of making a virus more potent in a controlled lab setting as a way to generate better vaccines to defeat it.

"Sen. Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect … the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute," Dr Fauci said.

Last Thursday, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report claiming there is "significant circumstantial evidence" that the coronavirus originated from a leak at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that the US government "may have funded or collaborated" in the research that led to it.

"International efforts to discover the true source of the virus, however, have been stymied by a lack of co-operation from the People's Republic of China," the Republicans wrote in the report.

Originally published as 'Totally untrue:' China slams illness claims at Wuhan lab