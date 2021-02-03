Totally Wild axed after almost 30 years

Channel 10 has axed Brisbane's stalwart children's show Totally Wild after nearly 30 years on air.

As part of a changing business strategy at the Mount Coot-tha studio, both Brisbane children's shows Totally Wild and Scope have not been renewed in 2021 in a bid to develop and produce more children's drama programs.

Totally Wild, long-regarded as the benchmark for kids television in Australia, has been produced by Network 10 since 1992 and original presenter Stacey Thomson, known as Ranger Stacey, has been with the program since its inception.

Staff in the children's department were told in a series of meetings on Wednesday morning with a number of presenting and production staff set to lose their jobs.

Stacey Thomson aka Ranger Stacey at the Channel 10 studios at Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Tara Croser.

"Network 10 remains committed to creating and producing local children's content, but its strategy has evolved to include the development and production of more children's drama programs," a Network 10 spokesperson told The Courier-Mail.

"The Network 10 children's department will remain an integral part of the business and will remain based in Brisbane.

"As a result of these shows no longer being produced, some on-air presenters and production staff will leave Network 10. The network would like to thank those people for their dedication and hard work."

It is understood Thomson's future with the Network is yet to be determined.

Stacey Thomson with ' Rupert ' the Red Tailed Black Cockatoo, at Lone Pine on October 22, 1999 Picture: Campbell/Scott

In an email seen by The Courier-Mail sent to Channel 10 staff on Wednesday morning, chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said that a "redundancy program" would begin for some members of the children's television department and the network would "say goodbye to some incredibly talented colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to our business".

"I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude for the great work, commitment and enthusiasm the departing staff have shown to their jobs and our company. It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion," Ms McGarvey continued.

Totally Wild is presented as a news program, covering stories on Australia's flora and fauna, action sports, the environment and science and technology.

Current presenters include Thomson, Jesse Baird, Emily Dickson, Jack Kelly and Brooke Marsden.

Totally Wild, which was moved to 10 Shake in September, will continue airing with new episodes twice a week until July.

Scope TV, a science program airing since 2005, is not currently on air.

Early last year Channel 7 axed their slate of local lifestyle programs, but Weekender and Creek To Coast were subsequently reinstated in the following weeks after local sponsors stepped in to provide the funding withdrawn by the network.

Originally published as Totally Wild axed after almost 30 years