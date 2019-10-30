Touch comp breaks records

FLASHBACK: Demi Sandilands makes a run in the Rocky Crushers U10 girls touch football team at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in 2017.

TOUCH: Ties, tutus, and all accessories impractical could be the secret behind boosting numbers at sporting competitions.

The Red Rooster Junior Carnival has broken a record with 124 teams registered for this weekend’s annual carnival, an increase of about four teams on last year.

Rockhampton Touch Football’s referee co-ordinator Denise Edwards said the carnival was renowned for its brightly coloured uniforms and excitable participants.

“The atmosphere is what everyone really loves about it,” Edwards said.

“There’s thousands of people down there and kids running around.

“Every kid that doesn’t make a rep side has an opportunity to play in a carnival that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Forget practical, aerodynamic uniforms – face paint and knee-high socks are the norm at the two-day event, which starts on Saturday.

Teams are travelling from Mackay, Gladstone, Blackwater and Childers to compete at the “best local carnival of the year”.

The carnival, at the Cyril Connell Fields, will mark an end to the representative touch football season, giving teams the opportunity to “let their hair down”.

While some club teams will participate in the carnival, many social teams and school teams will also enter the competition.

“There’s going to be fun games but there will also be games with a high level of competition,” Edwards said.

Teams donning the most colourful uniform will win a prize, providing an opportunity for everyone to be a winner regardless of their athletic ability.

Four age groups from U10 to U17 will compete across the event, which will attract some of the region’s top players.

Once an “easybeat” at statewide competitions, Rockhampton is becoming known for a high skill level.

“We have a junior development program that’s been going for several years and some of the players that started in Under 10 are now representing Australia,” Edwards said.

She encouraged spectators to come down to the weekend competition.