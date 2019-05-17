Touch talent looking to score CQ Bulls selection

ONE TO WATCH: Queensland representative Clancy Hohn will line up with the Rocky Red under-14 boys team this weekend.

ONE TO WATCH: Queensland representative Clancy Hohn will line up with the Rocky Red under-14 boys team this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: The region's young touch talent will be showcased in a full day of competition at the Barmaryee Sports Complex on Saturday.

More than 750 players will be in action at the CQ Bulls Junior Championships, with close to 60 games to be played across six fields.

Players in the under-12, under-14 and under-16 divisions will be aiming for selection in the CQ Bulls teams to contest the Queensland championships in Bundaberg in August.

Under-10 teams will also take the field, the championships offering an introduction to carnival-style competition.

The event is being hosted by Capricorn Coast Touch Association, with teams from the host centre, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Emerald taking part.

CCTA president Chris Hermann said it was exciting to deliver such a significant event.

"This is the biggest event we've held; we've had the senior championships before but nowhere near this number of teams,” he said.

"Games start at 8am and there will be non-stop action through to the finals.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the talent from across the region and just who gets selected for the Bulls.”

Hermann said Rockhampton teams would be strong in all divisions but each affiliate boasted a number of talented individuals who would be keen to make their mark.

The under-16 girls grand final will be at 3.20pm, the under-12 boys and girls at 4pm, and the under-14 boys and girls and under-16 boys at 4.40pm.