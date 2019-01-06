Touching moment between Capri and Leaky captured

MAGIC MOMENT: Simona Bom from Purmerend in the Netherlands captured this beautiful moment between Capri and mum Leaky at Rockhampton Zoo.

SIMONA Bom from Purmerend in the Netherlands captured this beautiful moment between mother and child at Rockhampton Zoo.

The photograph depicts Rockhampton's favourite 10-month-old chimpanzee Capri being fed by mum Leaky.

Capri, who will be celebrating her first birthday next month, was born on February 12 and was the first chimpanzee born in Rockhampton Zoo.

Her birth was described as "significant” as she was also the first chimpanzee birth in Queensland since the 1970s when Ockie was born in Coolangatta.

The Morning Bulletin reported in May that zoo visitor numbers had nearly trebled in the month after Capri's birth.

Rockhampton Zoo is free and open daily 8am-4.30pm.

Zookeepers pause their daily feeding duties to provide 10-minute educational chats as they feed the animals.

Chimpanzee feeding and keeper talks are at 3pm each day.

The zoo is at 100 Spencer St, The Range, within the Botanic Gardens grounds.

Parking is free, all welcome.