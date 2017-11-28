Tough but great fun: Yeppoon mates complete epic paddle

JOB DONE: Yeppoon mates (from left) Mark Murray, Kevin Ohl, Gary Wilkins, Max Bennett and Richard Newton celebrate after finishing the 404km Massive Murray Paddle.

PADDLING: Richard Newton says the Massive Murray Paddle is "by far” the toughest thing he has ever done.

He and Yeppoon mates Max Bennett, Gary Wilkins, Mark Murray and Kevin Ohl last week completed the epic five-day event, paddling 404km from Yarrawonga to Swan Hill on the iconic Murray River.

Newton said he was feeling pretty good physically after completing the demanding paddle.

"I'm not sore, more weary than anything else,” he said yesterday.

"It was a really good race and there was a great atmosphere. It was a tough week of racing - it was a real mental and physical challenge to get to the finish line each day - but it was good fun.

"We are all really happy with how we all performed, especially considering the quality of paddler that was down there.”

The five men are members of the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's men's surf boat crew and spent six months preparing for the paddle. They had previously competed in the George Bass Marathon, a 200km surf boat race, but Newton said the paddle was something else again.

On day one they covered 93km, day two 94km, day three 78km, day four 62km and day five 77km.

"The first two days were really hard simply because of the distances involved but our toughest was actually the shortest day. The water stopped flowing and there was a 30-40km/h headwind which made it a very long day,” Newton said.

"It was a real test of your will and determination. You'd be ticking along nicely, thinking you were going well and 30 seconds later your body was screaming out to stop.”

Newton said while he and the Yeppoon paddlers had regular stops each day, the most competitive paddlers just powered through from start to finish.

"That was the difference - those top guys don't stop whereas we had to stop and get out and move the legs a little bit,” he said.

The highlight of the event for Newton was the daily start.

"We'd wake up each morning thinking how the hell can we do this again,” he said.

"We had every intention of taking it easy but as soon as that horn blew, we were racing flat out. It was like a surf ski final with everyone fighting to the first can for the best position. The only problem was that once you'd done that you realised you still had a very long way to go.

"I guess that racing spirit is in all of us and it was the whole competitiveness at the start that was a highlight for me.”

Newton said the social aspect was also really enjoyable.

"The number of people we met down there was amazing. Surf boats become a bit tribal but because you were doing this individually you'd get to the end of the race and find you were sharing everything about your journey with the other paddlers,” he said.

"Our ground crew had a tremendous time. By the end of it they knew everybody and everybody knew them.

" It's the kind of race that really makes you want to do it again.”

HOW THE FIVE LOCALS WENT

Gary Wilkins (single spec ski): 9th overall - 33hrs 26mins; 6th in the single kayak/ski category

Richard Newton and Max Bennett (double spec ski): 10th overall - 33hrs 40 mins; 3rd in the double kayak/ski category

Mark Murray (single ocean ski): 15th overall - 36hrs 43mins; 9th in the single kayak/ski category

Kevin Ohl (single spec ski): 26th overall - 41hrs 06mins; 15th in the kayak/ski category