’Tough decision’: Muggeridge steps down as Cyclones coach

IMPRESSIVE RECORD: Chris Muggeridge has stepped down as coach of the CQU Rockhampton Cyclones.

IMPRESSIVE RECORD: Chris Muggeridge has stepped down as coach of the CQU Rockhampton Cyclones.

BASKETBALL: After six seasons in the job, Chris Muggeridge has stepped down as head coach of the CQU Rockhampton Cyclones.

He decided to part ways with the Rockhampton Basketball program to spend more time with his family but is keen to continue to coach at a junior level.

Muggeridge said it was a “tough decision” and one he did not take lightly.

The highly regarded coach took the Cyclones to the QBL final series five out of six years, winning back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

“I would like to thank the Rockhampton basketball community for their support over the past six years,” Muggeridge said.

“I’ve been very blessed to have had the opportunity to coach international stars such as Chandrea Jones and Jessica Thomas as well as national team players, local legends such as Katrina Clifford and, most importantly, local juniors.

“I would also like to thank Rockhampton Basketball for their support and most importantly my family.”

Muggeridge said he had a number of highlights from his time with the Cyclones.

“Making three grand finals and winning two championships were amazing moments and ones that I will never forget,” he said.

“I’ve had some great help along the way from Paul Christensen, Gayle Lorraway and Anthony Hick and without their support I would not have had the success I have had so thank you to you all.”

Rockhampton Basketball’s general manager Wade Rebetzke congratulated and thanked Muggeridge for the job he had done.

”It takes a lot of time, energy and commitment to be a head coach in this league and having been involved for that period of time shows the passion and commitment that he has for the program and the game,” he said.

“There has been great success with the Cyclones program in the six years that Chris has been in charge and we will be hoping to continue the success in the women’s program in 2020 and beyond.”

Rebetzke said the search for a new coach would now start, with Rockhampton Basketball calling for expressions of interest for the job in season 2020.