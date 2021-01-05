Tough decision to close popular CQ art business

Emerald art studio Open Your Art will be closing at the end of January, 2021.

A popular Emerald art studio is closing its doors after a “fun” three years.

Open Your Art owner and teacher Nikki Pickering has made the tough decision to close the doors at the end of January.

Last year Ms Pickering was busy juggling the art studio and her new role managing Central Highlands art galleries.

Since moving to a full time role, she wasn’t able to keep up with both jobs.

“It was really difficult because I loved both (roles),” she said.

“I did think about running it with someone else taking classes but it would be too much.

“It is disappointing.”

Open Your Art has become a community favourite for its children and adult art classes and workshops, birthday parties and Palettes & Plonk events.

“It has been such a fun three years, filled with creativity and friendship, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Ms Pickering said.

“I’ve made so many friends and seen artists of all ages blossom.

“I’ve seen a huge advantage for people having art in their lives, children and adults.

“[The studio] has been a really safe place.”

While she hopes to open again in the future, Ms Pickering wanted to thank the community for its continued support over the years.

“Emerald has been so good to me.

“Thank you for supporting the business from the get go. Since opening the support continued and it kept getting bigger and bigger.

“It wouldn’t have been such a success without [the community].”

Open Your Art will host three school holiday workshops before it closes.

Open Your Art will host a number of artistic workshops throughout January, including three school holiday workshops and a few more Palettes & Plonk nights.

All information about the final sessions will be posted on the Open Your Art Facebook page.

Despite the closure, Ms Pickering isn’t saying goodbye to the community. Pop in and say hello at the Emerald Art Gallery.