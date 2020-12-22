Tough decision to postpone Capricorn Film Festival

The mid-January 2021 Capricorn Film Festival has been postponed for perhaps an entire year.

Festival founder and director Luke Graham made the decision on Tuesday after speaking with Queensland Health and festival partners about border restrictions now in place with New South Wales.

Mr Graham said he now intended to hold the event in late 2021 or early 2022 and would try to reschedule some festival attractions earlier, but added it was “very speculative at the moment”.

“We’re intending to do one of the events, which is the short film festival, in the first three or four months of next year for the local filmmakers,” he said.

“This is extremely bad timing for everyone involved and there’s many more important things to worry about than a festival: everyone’s health and safety is more important than that.

“Until someone can tell me we’re on top of this COVID, it’s very difficult to proceed further.”

Mr Graham said the 2022 festival, scheduled for January 12 to 16 that year, would be the backup option for anything that could not be held in 2021.

“We understand that this will be difficult for many filmmakers, guests, local businesses, partners, and our team who were very excited to present our new expanded film arts event,” he said.

“However, the safety of our guests, community, volunteers and team is vital.

“From our families to yours, have a safe and well holiday season.”

Those who booked tickets will receive a refund.