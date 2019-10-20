Menu
Pee Wee Barrels, Jessie Star.
Sport

Tough Enough to Wear Pink thrills Rocky

Steph Allen
20th Oct 2019 10:00 PM
RODEO: The Great Western Hotel was awash with shades of pink on Saturday night as the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School’s annual Bulls n Barrels — Tough Enough to Wear Pink event kicked into action.

The event, raising funds and awareness for breast cancer, went off without a hitch, with impressive rides in every category.

Pee Wee Barrels, Bella Jasperson..
There were 122 nominations, with the region’s best cowboys and cowgirls coming out to vie for a share in the $9000-plus prize money and buckles across the 12 events.

U13 Junior Barrels, Cheyenne Rayner.
RGS student Keeley Sibson took out wins in the rookie and junior barrel races, and scored herself buckles in each event, despite the “tough competition” she was up against.

Pee Wee Barrels, Teal Borghero..
She also reclaimed the Jenny Leyden Buckle, which she previously won in 2017.

U13 Junior Barrels, Dyllan Thompson.
Taking out times of 13.83 seconds and around 13.6, Keeley managed to improve on her previous years’ efforts.

Pee Wee Barrels, Montanah Fuller.
“It was really nice. It was good having a run again,” she said.

“It went well. It was nice and smooth and it was definitely an improvement from my other runs.

“It’s a good adrenaline rush.”

U13 Junior Barrels, Mia Diplock-Barron.
Pee Wee Barrels, Francesca Dooley.
In the Open Barrel and Junior Barrel events, Emi Carlson took out the winning buckles.

Chelsey Roots won the Pee Wee Barrel buckle and Brenden Buckholz won the Rookie Bull buckle.

Pee Wee Barrels, Lydia Johnstone.
Pee Wee Barrels, Chelsey Roots.
In the under-8 event, Jakai Harris took home the win, Taj Everingham took the under-11 event, Nash Cameron won the under-13 event, Quinn Anderson won the under-15 event, and Jack Hallan also scored a buckle from the under-19 event.

Pee Wee Barrels, Tameka Bean..
In the Open Bull ride event, Clermont cowboy Brady Fielder took home the buckle.

