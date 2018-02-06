Tough job for selectors to narrow down Claws team

TESTING TRIALS: Dynamic player Tia Konui is back for another season with the Capricorn Claws, with the final line-up decided at the weekend.

NETBALL: Coach Zoe Seibold admits it was "very tough" deciding on the make-up of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws for the 2018 season.

More than 20 players were put through their paces at the final selection trials at The Cathedral College on Saturday, eager to be named in the 12 to compete in the Queensland State Netball League.

Seibold, a former Claws player who is in her first year as coach, said there was plenty of talent on show as the players went from fitness testing into match play.

"It was very tough finalising the team, and I'm very fortunate that I had help with the selection from assistant coach Sharni Upton and (former coach) Barb Ahmat," she said.

"The majority of our players were in the mid-court area so to shave that part down was quite difficult.

"Having said that, I'm very happy with the team that we've announced and the training partners as well."

The five training partners will have the same training opportunities as the Claws to keep their fitness and skills at a level that will ensure an easy transition into the main squad when needed.

There are some new faces in the Claws' line-up this year, including 16-year-olds Taylah Cox and Holly Newton.

The players will now embark on a testing six-week pre-season training program in the countdown to the season start on April 28.

The Claws will play two trial matches against the Whitsunday Sharks in mid-March, which will offer an opportunity to identify on-court combinations.

Seibold said there was a great feel within the group, which was further enhanced by the Frenchville Sports Club's decision to come on board as both naming rights sponsor and licence holder for the Claws this year.

"The intensity has been really good so far and the players' attitudes are very positive," she said.

"I love to win but my main goal is to get the players working together as a team and instilling that belief within them.

"I'm really enjoying the coaching role.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time and hoping that we can come together and put our best foot forward on the court."

Claws team for 2018: Rebecca Thompson, Rebecca Hall, Hayley Smith, Adrianne Greenhalgh, Yasmin Ramsay, Talia Hopkins, Holly Newton, Tia Konui, Courtney Wheeler, Alice Maguire, Brielle Kennedy, Taylah Cox

2018 training partners: Liezel Viljoen, Emily Bleney, Lilly Peachey, Montell Paul, Miesha Huet