Tough luck for Harry as NRL kick-off looms

Yeppoon’s Harry Grant is staying positive, despite injury forcing him onto the sidelines for the start of the 2021 NRL season.

After a breakout season on loan to the Wests Tigers, the 22-year-old had returned to the Melbourne Storm and looked set to claim the No.9 jersey from former skipper Cameron Smith.

But injury intervened, with Grant suffering a high-grade MCL strain in the pre-season trial against Newcastle on February 27.

He is hoping for a Round 4 return.

“If it had to happen, it’s probably better at the start of the season rather than at the end of it,” Grant said.

“Hopefully it’s only a couple of weeks before I’m back on the field.

“I played the first 40 (of the trial) and it was early in the second half when I did my knee.

“I got caught awkwardly in a tackle and I knew straight away it wasn’t good but, then again, it’s still not as bad as it could have been.”

Grant said it would be “difficult” watching rather than playing in the Storm’s Round 1 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a great game. A lot of people are tipping the Rabbitohs to go a fair way this year and be real premiership contenders,” he said.

Grant was primed for a big year after a good pre-season.

“We didn’t do anything before Christmas but that was probably a benefit because everyone came back pretty fresh,” he said.

Harry Grant called in to visit the team at Tropical Auto Group during his Christmas break.

“They did squeeze a lot of work into the shorter pre-season so everyone should be fit and ready to go come Round 1.”

Grant said he was excited for the year ahead.

“It’s just good to be back at the Storm and be around my mates that I’ve been with for a few years now,” he said.

“I just want to earn everyone’s respect again and help to put us in a good position to play finals.

“Anywhere in that top four you give yourself the best opportunity of making the grand final.”

Grant said he was settling back into Melbourne well after his stint in Sydney last year.

A keen surfer, he had enjoyed a few outings at URBNSURF, a wave pool at Tullamarine, on his return.

He and some of his Storm teammates also had the chance to see some “CQ talent in action” when they attended a Busby Marou concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in January.

