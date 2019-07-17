Tough run home for Souths in CQ League

Southern Suburbs' players Steven Snell (left) and Kaleb Christiansen both scored in their team's big win against Park Avenue Brothers on Saturday.

Southern Suburbs' players Steven Snell (left) and Kaleb Christiansen both scored in their team's big win against Park Avenue Brothers on Saturday. Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs will play the top two teams in the run into the CQ League finals.

They will take on second-placed Meteors this weekend and then reigning champions and competition frontrunners Wanderers the following week.

They will head into the games in good form after scoring an 11-1 win over Park Avenue Brothers on Saturday.

The game was special for one Rockhampton hockey family, with brothers Ashley Hennegan and Nathan, Jacob, Kaleb and Brock Christensen playing together for the first time.

Each sibling scored a goal, while four other players also got their name on the score sheet.

Captain Nathan Christensen said it was a solid showing.

"We were confident going into the game but I was not expecting that big a scoreline,” Christensen said.

"It was only 3-1 at half-time but in the second half everything just seemed to click and we started to put away our opportunities.

"I don't think there was one standout player, everyone played well.”

Christensen said it was great to play with his four brothers.

"We had a lot of support,” he said.

"A lot of family came down to watch and a few people I hadn't seen around hockey for a while were there to watch the game as well.

"It was a great night for us and it was a good result.”

He said the next two weeks would determine where Souths finished on the ladder and who they would face in the CQ League semis.

"We've got the two strongest teams in the competition so it will be a really big test for us before the finals,” he said.

"The last few weeks we've played pretty good hockey so we can take some confidence from that.

"We'll need to be better against Meteors than the last time we played them.

"We let ourselves down a little bit then so we'll need to make sure we come switched on and we keep our heads in the game.”

