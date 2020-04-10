Tough times ahead for new council

While Tanya Lynch is currently in sixth place for a place at Livingstone Shire table she sees hard times ahead whether she secures a place at Council or not

While Tanya Lynch is currently in sixth place for a place at Livingstone Shire table she sees hard times ahead whether she secures a place at Council or not

ANDY Ireland has streaked ahead in the polls for the position of mayor of Livingstone Shire and while the voting continues, sitting mayor Bill Ludwig has already conceded defeat, writing an open letter to community members.

The tally for the six councillor positions currently has Pat Eastwood leading the poll with 12,485, Glenda Mather 12,007, Adam Belot 11,562, Nigel Hutton 10,590, Andrea Friend 9811 and Tanya Lynch with 9393 votes.

Rhodes Watson is close behind the frontrunners with 9349 votes.

While the sixth place at the table is still sitting precariously between Tanya Lynch and Rhodes Watson, Ms Lynch said life would go on regardless of the end tally.

“I worked very hard during the campaign in the lead up to the election and I am very proud of what I have achieved,” she said.

“I have enjoyed spending time with the other candidates throughout the campaign and getting to know more people within our shire.

“Whoever wins, I hope they do our shire proud.

“We have some very hard times ahead with the economic repercussions of restrictions enforced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“So whether I am elected or not, I wish everyone all the very best as we move forward.”

Livingstone vote tally up to Thursday April 2, 3pm

Councillors – 73.65 per cent of the vote counted

Pat Eastwood – 12,485

Glenda Mather – 12,007

Adam Belot – 11,562

Nigel Hutton – 10,590

Andrea Friend – 9811

Tanya Lynch – 9393

Rhodes Watson – 9349

Leah Grice – 8923

Stephen Bird – 7170

Leo Honek – 5526

Matthew Peach – 5058

Scott Tarratt – 4950

Kieth Sully – 3517

Athol Keanalley – 2698

Mike Decman – 2414

Mayor – 77.78 per cent of the vote counted

Andy Ireland – 9251

Bill Ludwig – 8229

Lynelle Burns – 2492