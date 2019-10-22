Tough windy conditions for Rocky Barra Bounty

THERE is less than 24 hours left in the highly coveted Rocky Barra Bounty for 2019.

The annual event will wrap up on Wednesday at noon as 80 teams fight it out for their share of $55,000 in cash and prizes.

The aim of the competition is to catch, tag and release barramundi, in an effort to give back to the environment.

The results of this were demonstrated on Monday by Clint Fannin as he reeled in a stocked fish released a few years ago.

This particular barramundi was released above the barrage in 2015, measuring 240mm.

When caught again this week, it was recaptured and remeasured at 765mm.

Funds to purchase the fish are provided by the bounty.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin this afternoon from the heart of the action on the Fitzroy River, bounty committee member Bill Sawynok said Tuesday had been a bit slower than Monday.

At the time of speaking, 227 barramundi had been caught for the two days.

“It’s been pretty blowy yesterday and today... it’s kept the catches down,” he said.

“All you can do is try your hardest to the conditions.”

It was hoped the wind would drop down yesterday afternoon and it would be calm this morning for some “better runs”.

The wind makes for “unpleasant fishing conditions” as there is rough water and waves washing all over the place.

“And the fish don’t like it when it’s like that, they tend to be a bit shy,” Mr Sawynok said.

Out of 79 teams, 57 have managed to catch a barra as have 91 individuals.

The ultimate goal is to snag one that is over a metre long.

So far there have been three, the longest at 119cm.

30 king threadfin have also been caught, the longest 1.3metres.

“The fish on the river at the moment are all good size, most are between 60cm and 1m long,” Mr Sawynok said.

“And there’s plenty of them around.”

Presentations will be held tonight with the official results from the scoreboard.

