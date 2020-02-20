Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME CRISIS: The Queensland crime rate has skyrocketed over the past few years.
CRIME CRISIS: The Queensland crime rate has skyrocketed over the past few years.
News

‘Tougher laws for juvenile criminals:’ QLD in crime crisis

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th Feb 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Queensland’s crime rate rapidly increasing over the year, the LNP government have taken action to ensure the safety of the state and more severe consequences for youth crime.

Queensland’s escalating crime crisis will only end when Labor loses power, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said on Wednesday night.

Parliament debated a motion condemning the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s shocking crime record, which has seen an explosion in youth crime across Queensland.

“No one in Queensland should have to live in fear,” Ms Frecklington said.

“But crime has spiralled out of control in communities across our state.

“This crime wave must be stopped and the only way to stop it is to change the government.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government is softer on crime than any government in Queensland’s history.

Ms Frecklington said the LNP knows how to cut crime and keep Queenslanders safe.

“It’s what the LNP has always done and it’s what we will do again,” Ms Frecklington said.

Since Labor came to power in 2015:

  • Robberies have increased by 76 per cent statewide
  • Car thefts have risen 66 per cent statewide
  • Assaults have risen 33 per cent statewide

LNP Shadow Police Minister Trevor Watts said a Deb Frecklington LNP Government would back the police with more resources and strong laws.

Mr Watts said the LNP would make breach of bail an offence for juveniles, to end the revolving door in the youth justice system, while also introducing tougher laws for child killers, armed criminals and road rage offenders.

“The LNP will bring back breach of bail as an offence for juveniles because there must be consequences for crime,” Mr Watts said.

“The LNP will take strong action to prevent crime too.

“Our plan for a strong economy and for better skills training will give young people jobs and purpose, and our ICE strategy will rehabilitate more addicts.”

The LNP motion condemning the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s appalling crime record was defeated 48-41, with Parliament’s only Greens MP voting with Labor.

“Unlike Labor, an LNP Government will make cutting crime and keeping Queenslanders safe its top priority,” Mr Watts said.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        premium_icon 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        Crime More than $100,000 of cash was seized, 1/2 kilo of cannabis and multiple vehicles impounded

        Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        premium_icon Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        News SPOILER ALERT! For those readers who haven’t seen the movie or musical versions...

        ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        premium_icon ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        News Emerging starlet leaps one step closer to her dream.

        COURT: 29 people in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 29 people in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Yeppon Magistrates Court today.