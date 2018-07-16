‘Hell’: Degenkolb conquers cobbles of Roubaix

JOHN Degenkolb has soldiered to a famous victory on the streets of Roubaix, standing tall at the end of a day of cobbled carnage at the Tour de France.

The German outsprinted Belgian pair Greg Van Avermaet and Yves Lampaert at the end of a crash-laden 156.5km stage after their three-man breakaway held firm over the final 17km.

Degenkolb won Paris-Roubaix in 2015, but had endured two years of injuries and setbacks. This was his triumphant return to prominence.

"It is pure happiness," Degenkolb said, face covered in dirt and grit at the finish.

"I was chasing this victory for so long and it's really hard to describe. This is a very big victory, and I've been through a lot of things in the past.

"Everybody said I'm done and that after this accident I will never come back and I said 'No, I'm not done'. There's no way to make it more dramatic, more nice, more fantastic. I'm totally overwhelmed."

The hot and still conditions made for a dramatic spectacle as dust from the 21.7km of cobbles blew back in the riders' faces like a smoke stack.

But before the race had even reached the first of 15 cobblestoned sectors, Australian hope Richie Porte crashed hard and suffered a broken collarbone - his Tour de France coming to a teary end on the same stage (nine) that he fractured his pelvis a year earlier.

Porte's crash in a nervous and twitchy bunch was the first of many on a punishing day for the peloton in an endless succession of crashes a desperate chase backs.

Frenchman Romain Bardet suffered at least four bike problems, had to change bikes twice and used an enormous amount of energy to somehow limit his time loss to single digits.

Colombian Rigoberto Uran crashed and couldn't claw his way back, eventually losing 1min28 to his general classification rivals.

Team Sky crashed en masse flying onto the famous Mons-en-Pévèle sector, but Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were able to rejoin the fray

Michal Kwiatkowski crashed later, Mikel Landa slammed into the bitumen while trying to take a drink and Michael Valgren, Dylan Groenewegen and Niki Terpstra were also among the many to lose control on an incredibly intense afternoon.

Amazingly, Uran aside, the majority of the GC contenders came in together, 27 seconds after Degenkolb.

"Was that a Sunday in hell?" said Irishman Dan Martin, fighting on after a brutal fall left the day before left him with "lumbar trauma".

"Wow, what an experience. My back, it looks like a bit of a pizza back there, but the boys did a great job."

Stefan Kung, who was helpless to stop teammate Porte from crashing, said nerves were fraying.

"It's just been a really hectic and nervous race for the whole first week," Kung said.

"It's the riders who make the race, but it's never nice to see someone go down. Personally, I went down in Paris-Roubaix this year and broke my jaw in three places. When I saw these crashes I was on the brakes more often than usual because I just didn't want to end up somewhere in a hospital in France."

Geraint Thomas said: "It was just a series of sprints into every sector and it was just hard and on it all day - three and a half hours full gas.

"Everyone was there in the end apart from Richie. It's sad to hear he crashed out. It's never nice to hear that."