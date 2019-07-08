Tour nightmare for lead Aussie hope

Richie Porte and his Team Trek-Segafredo sprint for the finish line of the Team Time Trial stage from Bruxelles Palais Royal to Brussels Atomium. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Australian race hopeful Richie Porte saw his Tour de France hopes dented overnight on a stage which saw him lose time to key rivals.

Porte's Trek-Segafredo lost key lieutenant Koen de Kort early in the 27.6km stage and, a man down, they struggled to limit the damage before finishing with the fifth-slowest time at 30min15sec.

Geraint Thomas' Team Ineos were first off the ramp, roaring around Brussels at an average speed of 56.5km/h to finish in 29min18sec. It was a time that held until the last team to ride - Team Jumbo-Visma - beat them by 20 seconds to keep Mike Teunissen in the yellow jersey.

But only two days into the Tour, Porte finds himself 58 seconds behind Team Ineos' Geraint Thomas, while he also shipped time to Rigoberto Uran (+50sec), Thibaut Pinot (+46sec), Jakob Fuglsang (+37sec) and Adam Yates (+36sec).

Yet the Tasmanian was unfazed after crossing the line, saying the decisive days remained a long way off.

"It's not ideal … obviously we lost Koen quite early, maybe after his crash yesterday, but I think we did a really nice ride and there's still a long way to go," Porte said.

"We've done the reconnaissance and the Pyrenees are always hard, but the Alps this year; the last three stages are brutal.

"The last week is definitely where it's going to be won. But it's never nice to lose time like that."

Only a couple of hours after Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White said he would be "very disappointed" if his team didn't finish top-five, they rolled in only 11th-fastest.

"When they're that fast, they're horrible," Luke Durbridge said.

"It was a really fast course, very tricky to get back on. But the boys gave it everything. I'm empty, so excuse me for my light-headedness.

"We maybe started a little too hard and blew up a bit towards the end. But we gave everything for Adam (Yates) and Adam was very impressive today."

Australia’s Team Mitchelton-Scott could record just the 11th-fastest time in the trial. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Michael Matthews' Team Sunweb threatened to snare the top spot on the podium before miscalculating a small climb 3km from the line and finishing with what was eventually the fourth-fastest time, 26 seconds adrift of Team Jumbo-Visma.

"Unfortunately, our team disintegrated a little bit," Matthews said.

"We have some bigger guys for my leadout, obviously, and for those guys to get up that last climb was always going to be difficult so we decided they would do a suicide pull to keep the speed and add a bit more horsepower in the final.

Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal in his white jersey for best young rider. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

"But I think they kicked a bit too much for some of our other guys who were meant to finish and it blew them up."

Matthews will get an immediate shot at redemption, however, with Monday night's tough 215km Stage 3, which features four categorised climbs in the last 50km, well suited to his talents.

"I think I showed yesterday I had good legs in the first stage," he said.

"I was a bit unlucky … with the position. Normally I'm too far back and then I was too far forward, so hopefully tomorrow I can get it right."

Mike Teunissen of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo-Visma did enough to retain the yellow jersey for another day. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Results from Stage 2 of Tour de France, a 27-km ride in Brussels.

STAGE

1. Team Jumbo - Visma 28min57sec

2. Team INEOS 20

3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step 21

4. Team Sunweb 26

5. Team Katusha - Alpecin same time

6. EF Education First 28

7. CCC Team 31

8. Groupama - FDJ 32

9. Bahrain - Merida 37

10. Astana Pro Team 41

11. Mitchelton - Scott s.t.

12. BORA - hansgrohe 46

13. Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53

14. Team Dimension Data 54

15. Lotto - Soudal 59

16. UAE Team Emirates 1:03

17. Movistar Team 1:05

18. Trek - Segafredo 1:18

19. AG2R La Mondiale 1:19

20. Total Direct Energie 1:42

21. Team Arkea - Samsic 1:51

22. Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 1:58

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) 4hr51min34sec

2. Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV) 10

3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) same time

4. Tony Martin (GER/TJV) s.t.

5. George Bennett (NZL/TJV) s.t.

6. Gianni Moscon (ITA/INS) 30

7. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) s.t.

8. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) s.t.

9. Dylan van Baarle (NED/INS) s.t.

10. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 31

11. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) s.t.

12. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DQT) s.t.

13. Enric Mas (ESP/DQT) s.t.

14. Yves Lampaert (BEL/DQT) 33

15. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 36

16. Rick Zabel (GER/TKA) s.t.

17. Nils Politt (GER/TKA) s.t.

18. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t.

19. Lennard Kamna (GER/SUN) s.t.

20. Mads Wurtz (DEN/TKA) s.t.

21. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/TKA) s.t.

22. Soren Kragh (DEN/SUN) s.t.

23. Alex Dowsett (ENG/TKA) s.t.

24. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/EF1) 38

25. Tejay van Garderen (USA/EF1) s.t.

26. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) s.t.

27. Michael Woods (CAN/EF1) s.t.

28. Tanel Kangert (EST/EF1) s.t.

29. Jose Goncalves (POR/TKA) 40

30. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 41

31. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC) s.t.

32. Sebastian Langeveld (NED/EF1) s.t.

33. Joey Rosskopf (USA/CCC) s.t.

34. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC) s.t.

35. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) 42

36. Rudy Molard (FRA/GFC) s.t.

37. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) s.t.

38. Stefan Kung (SUI/GFC) s.t.

39. Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI/GFC) s.t.

40. Nicolas Roche (IRL/SUN) 45

41. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 46

42. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TBM) s.t.

43. Jan Tratnik (SLO/TBM) s.t.

44. Damiano Caruso (ITA/TBM) s.t.

45. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA/CCC) s.t.

46. Rohan Dennis (AUS/TBM) s.t.

47. Matej Mohoric (SLO/TBM) s.t.

48. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 50

49. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 51

50. Daryl Impey (RSA/MTS) s.t.

51. Adam Yates (ENG/MTS) s.t.

52. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/AST) s.t.

53. Hugo Houle (CAN/AST) s.t.

54. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) s.t.

55. Magnus Cort (DEN/AST) s.t.

56. Omar Fraile (ESP/AST) s.t.

57. Luke Durbridge (AUS/MTS) s.t.

58. Pello Bilbao (ESP/AST) s.t.

59. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 52

60. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOH) 56

61. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOH) s.t.

62. Gregor Muhlberger (AUT/BOH) s.t.

63. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) s.t.

64. Dylan Teuns (BEL/TBM) 59

65. Gorka Izagirre (ESP/AST) 1:00

66. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) 1:03

67. Julien Simon (FRA/COF) s.t.

68. Daniel Oss (ITA/BOH) s.t.

69. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF) s.t.

70. Jesus Herrada (ESP/COF) s.t.

71. Anthony Perez (FRA/COF) s.t.

72. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/INS) s.t.

73. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) 1:04

74. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/TDD) s.t.

75. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/TDD) s.t.

76. Benjamin King (USA/TDD) s.t.

77. Steve Cummings (ENG/TDD) s.t.

78. Pierre-Luc Perichon (FRA/COF) 1:07

79. Jasper De Buyst (BEL/LTS) 1:09

80. Roger Kluge (GER/LTS) s.t.

81. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LTS) s.t.

82. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) s.t.

83. Anthony Roux (FRA/GFC) 1:10

84. Michael Valgren (DEN/TDD) 1:12

85. Lars Bak (DEN/TDD) s.t.

86. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAD) 1:13

87. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAD) s.t.

88. Sergio Henao (COL/UAD) s.t.

89. Fabio Aru (ITA/UAD) s.t.

90. Vegard Laengen (NOR/UAD) s.t.

91. Rui Costa (POR/UAD) s.t.

92. Daniel Martin (IRL/UAD) s.t.

93. Sven Erik Bystrom (NOR/UAD) s.t.

94. Jack Haig (AUS/MTS) 1:14

95. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 1:15

96. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) s.t.

97. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t.

98. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) s.t.

99. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) s.t.

100. Nelson Oliveira (POR/MOV) s.t.

101. Wout Poels (NED/INS) 1:17

102. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 1:28

103. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TFS) s.t.

104. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) s.t.

105. Fabio Felline (ITA/TFS) s.t.

106. Julien Bernard (FRA/TFS) s.t.

107. Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) s.t.

108. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 1:29

109. Mathias Frank (SUI/ALM) s.t.

110. Tony Gallopin (FRA/ALM) s.t.

111. Alexis Gougeard (FRA/ALM) s.t.

112. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA/ALM) s.t.

113. Nikias Arndt (GER/SUN) 1:32

114. Tom Scully (NZL/EF1) s.t.

115. Marco Haller (AUT/TKA) 1:34

116. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA/TDD) 1:39

117. Natnael Berhane (ERI/COF) 1:40

118. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) 1:46

119. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/TDE) 1:52

120. Romain Sicard (FRA/TDE) s.t.

121. Paul Ourselin (FRA/TDE) s.t.

122. Rein Taaramae (EST/TDE) s.t.

123. Niki Terpstra (NED/TDE) s.t.

124. Laurens De Plus (BEL/TJV) 1:55

125. Luke Rowe (WAL/INS) 1:58

126. Warren Barguil (FRA/PCB) 2:01

127. Amael Moinard (FRA/PCB) s.t.

128. Maxime Bouet (FRA/PCB) s.t.

129. Florian Vachon (FRA/PCB) s.t.

130. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) 2:02

131. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/WGG) 2:08

132. Guillaume Martin (FRA/WGG) s.t.

133. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) s.t.

134. Odd Christian Eiking (NOR/WGG) s.t.

135. Anthony Turgis (FRA/TDE) 2:09

136. Michael Schar (SUI/CCC) 2:10

137. Yoann Offredo (FRA/WGG) 2:11

138. Maxime Monfort (BEL/LTS) 2:13

139. Mikael Cherel (FRA/ALM) 2:15

140. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA/ALM) s.t.

141. Frederik Backaert (BEL/WGG) 2:17

142. Marcus Burghardt (GER/BOH) 2:18

143. Kevin Van Melsen (BEL/WGG) 2:28

144. Imanol Erviti (ESP/MOV) 2:29

145. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE) 2:34

146. Lukasz Wisniowski (POL/CCC) 2:42

147. Anthony Delaplace (FRA/PCB) 2:44

148. Aime De Gendt (BEL/WGG) 2:49

149. Cees Bol (NED/SUN) 2:50

150. Chad Haga (USA/SUN) 2:54

151. William Bonnet (FRA/GFC) 2:55

152. Fabien Grellier (FRA/TDE) s.t.

153. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA/GFC) 2:56

154. Andre Greipel (GER/PCB) 3:11

155. Carlos Verona (ESP/MOV) 3:13

156. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 3:15

157. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LTS) 3:17

158. Amund Grondahl Jansen (NOR/TJV) 3:20

159. Christopher Juul-Jensen (DEN/MTS) 3:25

160. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/DQT) 3:36

161. Michael Hepburn (AUS/MTS) 3:56

162. Simon Yates (ENG/MTS) s.t.

163. Jens Keukeleire (BEL/LTS) 3:57

164. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) 4:32

165. Michael Morkov (DEN/DQT) 4:33

166. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/INS) 4:41

167. Serge Pauwels (BEL/CCC) 4:49

168. Koen de Kort (NED/TFS) 4:57

169. Ivan Garcia (ESP/TBM) 5:10

170. Stephane Rossetto (FRA/COF) 5:17

171. Kevin Ledanois (FRA/PCB) 5:27

172. Dries Devenyns (BEL/DQT) 5:31

173. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOH) 6:01

174. Jens Debusschere (BEL/TKA) 6:39

175. Elie Gesbert (FRA/PCB) 7:22

176. Toms Skujins (LAT/TFS) 7:46

CLASS STANDINGS

POINTS

1. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) 50.

2. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 50.

3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 33.

4. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 27.

5. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 23.

6. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 21.

7. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 20.

8. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) 18.

9. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) 10.

10. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOH) 10.

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 2.

2. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 2.

TEAM OVERALL

1. Team Jumbo - Visma 15hr 4min 9sec

2. Team INEOS 1:20

3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step 1:24

4. Team Sunweb 1:44

5. Team Katusha - Alpecin same time

6. EF Education First 1:52

7. CCC Team 2:04

8. Groupama - FDJ 2:08

9. Bahrain - Merida 2:24

10. Mitchelton - Scott 2:44

11. Astana Pro Team s.t.

12. BORA - hansgrohe 3:04

13. Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:32

14. Team Dimension Data 3:36

15. Lotto - Soudal 3:56

16. UAE Team Emirates 4:12

17. Movistar Team 4:20

18. Trek - Segafredo 5:12

19. AG2R La Mondiale 5:16

20. Total Direct Energie 6:48

21. Team Arkea - Samsic 7:24

22. Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 7:52