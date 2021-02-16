Tourism body cuts eight staff after $560k virus hit

Tourist crowds have bounced back in Noosa after one of its toughest years.

Tourism Noosa cut eight staff after being faced with a $561,000 budget hole, according the council-funded promotional body's CEO Melanie Anderson.

Ms Anderson and Tourism Noosa chair Richard Stephens told Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart and councillors on Monday of their cost saving efforts while giving their annual report briefing.

She said those cuts had enabled her organisation to focus on its "core marketing efforts".

Ms Anderson said Tourism Noosa's cash on hand holdings plummeted from $710,000 in 2019 to $149,000 last year, due in part to the cancellation of the Noosa Eat and Drink festival and staff severance payments.

"We tapped into our Tourism Noosa contingency fund for the first time ever because we need to," Ms Anderson said.

"We needed the financial support."

Ms Anderson said the Tourism Noosa budget had to be brought back to "workable financial plan"during the past 12 months after a steep rise in staff prior to her coming on board.

She said the actions had resulted in a more streamlined "back-to-basics operation" and successful government grant funding allocations would improve Tourism Noosa's financial position.

Noosa numbers came back strongly in the summer break. Picture: Brad Fleet

When asked by Cr Stewart if Tourism Noosa had enough staff to manage future growth efficiently, Ms Anderson said there would be a staffing skills analysis process taking place over the next four months

Mr Stephens the process was not about numbers as it worked to implement a strategic operational plan.

"We have to ensure that Mel has the team and the resources to deliver on that," Mr Stephens said.

"I believe it's Tourism Noosa's most urgent challenge is to get that mix right, to get our skills set right.

"We're very confident in our financials … all our checks and balances.

"We have a wonderful finance committee that works with the team," he said.

The mayor said the pandemic had thrown up a very tough year for local tourism, but any business over the past 12 to 18 months would be in a similar situation.

Ms Anderson said Noosa tourism overall had rebounded well and came back to "almost on par" to its record 2019 trading of more than $1 billion.

"At the November/December period we actually maintained the record-breaking visitation," she said.

Ms Anderson said the Federal Government's Tourism Research Australia figures showed for September last year, Noosa performed the best out of Queensland with a 10.4 per cent drop in visitation and 23 per cent drop in spend.

"Other destinations within in Queensland and Australia did much worse," she said.

Ms Anderson said Tourism Noosa membership stood at a record 903 members.

"What a crazy year," she said.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson.

Cr Brian Stockwell praised the strength of Noosa's tourism brand.

"The brand is what gives us that extra dollar compared to the rest of Australia and that's what we really must try to protect," he said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said he always thought Noosa would be "extremely resilient" through the challenging times.