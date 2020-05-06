Tourism operator nationally recognised as an emerging leader

ASSISTANT General Manager of Capricorn Caves Jordan Wheeler has been named as one of two Emerging Tourism Professionals for Australian Regional Tourism across the country.

Identified as an emerging leader and advocate of the industry with the potential to make a significant contribution to regional tourism, Mr Wheeler started a six-month mentoring program with Ali Uren from Kiikstart Business Coaching this week.

He will be mentored to greater personal and professional success, striving for best practice and continuing as a key futurist within the regional industry.

Assistant General Manager of Capricorn Caves Jordan Wheeler.

He said he was delighted to hear this good news amongst the emergency currently faced by several tourism operators across the region.

“While I am missing the flow of friendly faces of discovery and chatter through the doors of our spectacular limestone caverns, I was thrilled to hear of my selection as an Emerging Tourism Professional,” he said.

“It is pretty testing times, particularly for the tourism industry at the moment.

“To be supported and recognised by ART in this way is an awesome compliment.

“We are going to be working on a bit of innovation in the industry. There is no ­better time to be looking at innovation than post-coronavirus.

“I look forward to learning as much as I can throughout the professional tourism development program so that I can continue advocating for this incredible industry.”

Targeting professionals aged 30 and under striving for best practice in regional tourism, the program recognises excellence, achievements and innovations, and encourages young practitioners to remain in the industry.

Mr Wheeler hoped to be exposed to wider opportunities within the industry, ­particularly innovation and looking toward the future.

“The whole program is about finding young people who are going to be the future of the tourism industry,” he said.

“We will look at what the industry is going to look like in 10 to 20 years down the track and how we can be at the forefront of that.”

Having worked at Capricorn Caves for more than eight years, he said it was a job he initially “fell into”.

“I was studying to be a school teacher at the time and heard of a casual tour guiding role through a friend,” he said.

“I fell in love with it pretty quickly.

“Through hard work within the business I progressed up to assistant general manager. Instead of just hosting people when they arrive, I work a little bit more at attracting them to the region and to the caves.

“The tourism industry is where I want to be and there are so many opportunities around the world and so many different roles. This mentoring program will hopefully open some doors. I am excited for the future.”

Despite the Capricorn Caves being closed to the public for the past eight weeks, Mr Wheeler said a lot of exciting things were happening behind the scenes.

“Lots of renovations have been happening and we are working on some new tours,” he said.

“Rockhampton and Yeppoon locals are going to be the first to see the caves in their most natural state.

“I am passionate about sharing the uniqueness of the Capricorn Caves and the Capricorn region and can’t wait for the day that we re-open the doors to our iconic attraction.”