Tourism operators cop COVID-19 brunt

Craig Robertson has had to temporarily close his River Cruise CQ business due to coronavirus, after six weeks of being out of business with hyacinth in the river.

CRAIG Robertson has not been able to run his business for the past six weeks due to Fitzroy River conditions and now with restrictions on businesses and gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is out of action until further notice.

The owner of River Cruises CQ administered $5000 of refunds on Monday for bookings paid in advance.

River Cruises CQ offers sunset cruises and private bookings for groups.

The cruises haven’t been operating since early February due to river flow and pontoons covered in water hyacinth.

Mr Robertson admitted he did plan for this but didn’t expect it to go on for six weeks.

“It’s something you take into consideration but when you have it back to back...” he said.

“I stopped doing the tours in the interest of the safety of my business and customers.”

While the boat was out of the river, Mr Robertson took the chance to get its seats reupholstered, spending extra money.

The social distancing ruling with persons directed to stay 1.5 metres apart has forced Mr Robertson to temporarily stop the cruises.

“We won’t have an income but we will make do,” he said.

“I think the restrictions are a good thing, we all need to take this 100 per cent seriously.”

Mr Robertson has been operating the business for two years now and 2020 was going to be his launch year. But despite the setbacks, he is planning on forging ahead.

He has also been working on another project in his downtime and despite the current business conditions, is going to forge ahead with it.

His new side business is Boat Hire CQ, which will be launched this week.

A 4.5 metre polycraft drifter boat is for hire, fitted with a 60hp Yamaha outboard and modern sounders.

“It’s set up for barra fishing in the Fitzroy, for visitors to come and hire,” Mr Robertson said.

“You can hire it without having to go with a fishing charter.”

Supporting local is something Mr Robertson has always been passionate about and now it rings true more than ever.

“Buying local is the biggest thing that is going to come out of this when all of it is over,” he said.

“I always buy my stuff off local companies … I don’t buy my stuff from a fishing warehouse in Sydney, I don’t care if it’s five bucks cheaper.”

Right now, he is asking the community to hang in there and once society is back to normal and it is safe to do so, he urges everyone to spend money locally.

“As soon as we all get back on our feet, go to Keppel, go on a cruise, go to the croc farm, go to Cooberrie Park,” he said.

“Stay home and support them first.”