Tourism projects work to boost the outback economy

SEVERAL projects are well under way as part of the Queensland Government's $10million Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The projects would create 164 jobs during construction and pump more than $18million each year into local outback economies.

Construction is under way on five projects in Winton and Barcaldine with the Dinosaur Dreaming Trail, which has created 18 jobs and is worth more than $2.3 million for local business.

The Cobbold Gorge, an 11m glass-bottom bridge, is producing 20 jobs and an additional $407,000 annually into the local economy.

In Longreach, Super Constellation aircraft are being reassembled and corroded and missing aircraft parts at the Qantas Founders Memorial are being replaced, which has made four jobs and put more than $3.5million into the economy each year.

"Not only will these projects provide a boost to the local construction industry, they're designed to grow regional tourism in the long term,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

A $3 million grants scheme has been launched for new and existing events, festivals and attractions in the Outback.

"More tourists than ever before are touring outback Queensland and for the first time Queensland could crack one million visitors in 2019 - that is more than 13 per cent growth,” the Premier said.

"The tourism sector there is worth more than $350 million and supports 3700 jobs, so it's vital we back it.”