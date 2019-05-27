Tourist boat breaks down, passengers rescued by Coast Guard

SPENDING the day in a 7-metre capsized yacht off Port Clinton was not what two boaties had planned.

Around 7am last Tuesday, the yacht Route 66 was heading south near Port Clinton when it capsized in rough seas.

The two crew members were uninjured and were able to make their way into sheltered waters in Port Clinton using the outboard auxiliary motor, but they were unable to make it the 40 miles to Rosslyn Bay Harbour due to limited fuel.

Yeppoon Coast Guard said arrangements were made with Range Control of the Military Training Area for members of the Coast Guard to tow a trailer to Port Clinton on Thursday to retrieve the yacht.

Upon arrival, and to the frustration of the crew, the yacht was too big to fit on the trailer.

Dismasted Route 66 in tow to Rosslyn Bay Harbour on Friday. Yeppoon Coast Guard

Plan B was enacted and it was arranged for the yacht to be towed back to Rosslyn Bay the next day.

On Friday, the Marine Assist Rescue, skippered by Jim Goodsell, departed Rosslyn Bay at 7.30am and found the yacht in Port Clinton three hours later.

The two crew members were taken on board and their yacht was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Marina at six to eight knots, arriving back at the marina at 5pm, after a nine and a half hour operation.

Also on Friday, the popular tourist catamaran Funtastic reported it had suffered steering and engine problems while returning from a day trip around the Keppel islands.

The boat came to a stop just 2km north of the Rosslyn Bay Marina and Marine Assist Rescue immediately headed out to transfer the passengers who were on board.

They pulled up alongside the catamaran and all passengers were transferred and taken back to the marina, leaving two crew members on board.

At 6pm that night, the skipper of Funtastic called to report the steering and engine problems had not been resolved and requested a tow back to the marina.

A fresh Coast Guard crew was called in and Gormans Removals Rescue, skippered by Kingsley Bartle, headed out to assist.

Yacht under tow in Rosslyn Bay Marina: Yacht Route 66 rafted up to Marine Assist Rescue.

Once the tow was established, it was found that the catamaran's rudders were not centred and as a result, it could not be properly controlled under tow.

Deciding it was too risky too attempt to enter the marina, the catamaran was slowly towed to Statue Bay where it was left safely at anchor.

At around 10am Sunday morning, a 5.5 metre power boat with three people on board called from Long Beach with a flat battery.

Marine Assist Rescue, skippered by Jim Goodsell was patrolling nearby and was able to arrive within five minutes.

The boat was successfully restarted and it returned to Rosslyn Bay Marina under its own power.

Also on Sunday, a request for assistance came through from a 5.8 metre Bowrider power boat with engine problems and two people on board.

Gormans Removals Rescue, skippered by James Fleming, departed Rosslyn Bay at 12.40pm, arrived on scene at 2.10pm and towed the boat back to the Marina, arriving at 4pm.