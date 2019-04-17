Menu
A tourist died in Thailand when the cable of the zip line he was riding snapped. File image. Picture: @flightofthegibbon
Man dead after horror zip line plunge

by Gabrielle Fonrouge
17th Apr 2019 3:34 PM

A Canadian tourist visiting Thailand with his girlfriend died in a zip line accident involving a company that's already faced criminal charges over safety concerns in the past, according to reports.

The tourist, 25, was at the Flight of the Gibbon attraction in Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand on Saturday when the cable snapped soon after he was released at the beginning of the zip line course, the New York Post reported.

Police major Sakarin Wiratsaken, of Chiang Mai's Mae On district, said "the lock on his body harness and the main line broke", according to AFP.

The victim fell nearly 12 metres and tumbled down a hill, a source told the BBC.

Canadian media has identified the victim has Spencer Donaldson, from British Columbia, although this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

He was on holiday with a group of people, CTV reported.

Authorities in the Southeast Asian tourist destination are investigating if weight limits were exceeded and any other signs of negligence from the operators.

The Flight of the Gibbon zip line attraction, which costs about $180 to ride, has a history of safety issues.

In 2016, it was temporarily shut down when three tourists from Israel collided into each other and fell.

In 2015, American tourist Lisa Sayre collided with another woman on the zip line and broke six ribs, her tailbone, pelvis and suffered a partially collapsed lung, Outside Online and others reported.

Ms Sayre is permanently blind in one eye from the accident, and two employees with the company pleaded guilty to negligence about a year after the incident, Chiang Mai City Life reported.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

