Bush Ratanasuwan with a monster spanish mackerel.
Bush Ratanasuwan with a monster spanish mackerel.
News

Tourist lands catch of his life

Jack Evans
by
28th Aug 2019 7:00 PM
HE'S calling it a personal best and by looking at the photo, that's no surprise.

Bush Ratanasuwan from Bangkok is a keen international angler and his Facebook feed, filled with monster fish from across the world, shows he has the credentials to prove it.

However his most recent post of a spanish mackerel, hauled in off the Cap Coast, blows all his other posts out of the water.

And he agrees.

"The biggest one of my life,” his caption reads.

The photo shows Bush standing triumphant on the deck of the boat, holding up a fish that is taller than him.

QUITE A CATCH: Bush Ratanasuwan with a spanish mackerel,
Bush Ratanasuwan with a spanish mackerel, "the biggest one of my life".

And if that wasn't enough, he was also lucky enough to reel in a second spanish mackerel, and an elusive giant trevally.

Bush is currently in the safe hands of Hooked Fishing Charters, who offer river and sea trips, for the next few days.

Hooked's Coby Pascoe had the pleasure of being on deck for Bush's mighty hauls and even managed to wet a line himself. The mackerel must have been biting that day and it wasn't too long until Coby had one of his own hooked.

bush ratanasuwan capricorn coast fishing fishing hooked fishing charters spanish mackerel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

