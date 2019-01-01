Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

Kieron Smedley with the two new 100% pure bred dingo pups Diva and Dino at Cooberrie Park, Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

CAPRICORN Coast tourist destinations and accommodations are reporting a bumper season, ending 2018 with increased visitor numbers.

Some destinations are noting the recent coastal draw-card, the Yeppoon Lagoon, as a major influence for visitors to holiday in the region.

Wildlife ranger at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary Kieron Smedley said the Yeppoon Lagoon was one of the reasons behind their increase in visitor numbers this season.

Kieron Smedley with Jack, an orphaned wallaroo being looked after at Cooberie Park despite the damage wrought on the place by Cyclone Marcia. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK110315ccooberie3

"We have seen an increase in visitors this holiday season than previous years and the biggest catalyst would definitely be the Yeppoon Lagoon,” he said.

"It has made a huge difference and that's what a lot of our visitors are saying to us, they are coming down to check out all the new developments in Yeppoon. Hopefully that will continue for the next couple of years.

"The Livingstone Shire Council and people who constructed it have done a phenomenal job in producing such a world class facility that is getting a lot of attention.

"Also, the accommodation providers have seen a huge upgrade in the last couple of years which is fantastic as well.

"What we have seen is great weather, a great location and a family friendly destination where a lot of visitors are able to come.

MORE TOURISTS: Charli Thorley, Jackson and Eliza Eather at NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon holiday park on New Year's Eve. Jann Houley

"Because of the increase in numbers we are able to continue our development which has always been on the plans.

"We have big plans ahead for the next two years.”

Mr Smedley also noted the weather as being another contributing factor to the wildlife park's successful season.

"Easter last year was a washout with all the storms and rain,” he said.

"So far, the Christmas holidays have seen fantastic weather and it's not been too hot either.

"We did have that hot spell just before the holidays, but everything kind of fell into line.”

He said whether or not this positivity continues into the new year is dependant on the weather.

Co-owner of Nob Creek Pottery Steve Bishopric agreed and said the weather has contributed to them seeing one of the best seasons they have had since Cyclone Marcia.

Steve Bishopric with a work in process. Trish Bowman

"This has been a great tourist season for us in Byfield, particularly because the weather has been a little windy, we have had good rain up here and the area is looking beautiful.

"It's the best season we have had since the cyclone.

"We had 200mm of rain two weeks ago and it has made the area look really lush.

"There are also more venues out here now, we have got quite a few different camping sites and accommodation options as well as a few places people can come and eat.

"The tourism industry has grown a bit in Byfield.

"Byfield is a nice place to go when the beaches are so nice.”

Mr Bishopric has his fingers crossed there are no more cyclones on the way for the rest of the current tourist season.

Vanessa Page and Jade Molloy at the NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon holiday park. Jann Houley

Meanwhile, on Great Keppel Island, Group manager at Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kelly Harris said it has rounded out to be a fantastic season with some of the highest numbers they have recorded in a while.

"At the start of December, the weather was pretty poor, but it has continued to improve, and we are hoping the new year comes in with calm seas and sunny skies,” he said.

"It's been a bit windy but once it actually gets down it's beautiful out here.

Great Keppel Island Hideaway & Keppel Konnections group manager Kelly Harris. Leighton Smith

"That's one of the beautiful things about Keppel, it doesn't matter which way the winds coming from, there is always a secluded, protected beach for people to enjoy, so we are very fortunate in that regard.”

He said a lot of the guests they are seeing are from down south.

"The southern market loves Great Keppel, whether they came here 20-40 years ago, or it is their first time they all say they will be back,” he said.

"They all describe it as an untouched paradise, which is fantastic.

"Our biggest concern now is getting through the cyclone season, it's always a bit of a hold your breath and see type situation but indications at the moment are promising and our advance bookings are looking very strong.”

According to the NRMA's latest tourism report, visitor numbers staying at NRMA Parks and Resorts around Australia are at their highest level in history and the regional tourism sector has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030.

Koji and Taishi Matsuea from Melbourne at NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon holiday park. Jann Houley

The Morning Bulletin caught up with guests and visitors having a splash at the Capricorn Yeppoon holiday off beautiful Mulambin beach.

Vanessa Page and Jade Molloy have four children between them whom they haven't seen all day which they say is "wonderful".

"They only turn up when they want a feed and then they're back playing all over the park," they said.

And Koji Matsuea who's moved from Japan to Melbourne a year ago says Central Queensland beaches are "awesome" and he'll be coming back soon.