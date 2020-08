WOLFGANG PEAK: This 2008 image shows a 23-year-old man being rescued after plunging 50 metres down Wolfgang Peak - the scene of today’s accident which saw a female tourist come to grief.

BREAKING: An injured tourist stranded on a rocky ledge of a mountain in Central Queensland has been winched to safety this afternoon.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter lifted the woman from Wolfgang Peak, in the Peak Range National Park, about 50km north of Clermont, at 5pm.

The tourist got lost on a walking track and fell down rocks, injuring an ankle.