Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The French tourists’ caravan engulfed in flames at Cahills Crossing on Sunday. Picture: Supplied.
The French tourists’ caravan engulfed in flames at Cahills Crossing on Sunday. Picture: Supplied.
News

Tourists’ deadly campervan fireball

by KIERAN BANKS
23rd Jul 2018 9:24 AM

A CAMPER VAN rented by European tourists has erupted in a fireball at a popular tourist destination.

A camper van erupts in flames at Cahills Crossing
A camper van erupts in flames at Cahills Crossing

 

 

The van fully ablaze
The van fully ablaze

 

Witnesses said the French family of four's van caught fire as it sat in the Cahills Crossing carpark.

Images captured by a visitor showed the van in the moments prior to the flames taking hold.

English tourist Valerie Cihak said everyone was watching the fishermen at the infamous croc-infested crossing when a woman ran over saying the van was on fire.

"She asked if it belonged to anyone and a French lady said 'yes'," she said.

"We all followed her back and we could see the back window was on fire."

The stricken tourists were given a lift to Jabiru by the Arnhem Land tour group, while Anbinik Lodge in Jabiru put the tourists up for the night.

An NT Police spokeswoman said it was not yet known how the fire started and no
injuries were reported.

campervan editors picks fire northern territory

Top Stories

    APPEAL: It's time to fix CQ's pet over-breeding problem

    premium_icon APPEAL: It's time to fix CQ's pet over-breeding problem

    Council News A sad fate awaits our pets if they aren't desexed or adopted.

    Beloved food van severely damaged in Rocky crash

    Beloved food van severely damaged in Rocky crash

    Food & Entertainment OWNER recently quit job to focus on business but has to start over

    Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    premium_icon Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    Crime HUNDREDS of dollars stolen from employer after alleged money dramas

    Deputy PM overrides Infrastructure Aust's Rookwood concerns

    premium_icon Deputy PM overrides Infrastructure Aust's Rookwood concerns

    News 'I'm the Infrastructure Minister and I'm keen on it'

    Local Partners