Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dave and Debi Brant, owners of the Silver Wattle Caravan Park with their daughter, Jayde.
Dave and Debi Brant, owners of the Silver Wattle Caravan Park with their daughter, Jayde.
News

Tourists have their say: open the mine

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX hundred travellers who’ve laid their head at Mount Morgan’s Silver Wattle Caravan Park have begged for the town’s historic mine site to re-open.

Business owner Dave Brant was a man on a mission when he started a petition to push for tours of the town’s historic mine site once again after TMC Tours ceased last year.

This year, between April 24 and September 24, 600 guests signed their name to the movement.

“I figured we had such a good amount of people through here (the park) last year in our first season, let’s put something out there and see if we could get some support,” he said.

Travellers from across Australia and even as far as Holland shared their thoughts on their tourist experience in the historic town, with about 1200 people visiting the park.

In the 18 months Dave and Deb have owned the business, they’ve seen about 5000 people visit them. “There were many disappointed tourists on a lack of things to see and do,” he said. “Many cut their time short here...it’s a shame because of the dollars.”

Dave had been told by some of his guests they found the town improvements to be visually pleasing.

An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.
An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.

However, collectively they shared the view there was “not enough time” on other attractions.

Dave found statistics showed every tourist spends an average of $100 each in rural towns per day.

“Over the winter season from April to October, we would’ve had between 2000 and 2500 people through our park,” he said.

He estimated between $200,000 and $250,000 would have been injected into Mount Morgan during the season if guests had decided to stay in the town for an extra 24 hours.

Furthermore, Dave pushed for train rides to take place for families once again.

“I’ve seen towns with this demographic before that really go off because they’ve got train rides from A to B, and it really influences tourists to come,” he said.

RARE ATTRACTION: The Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan gives visitors an amazing experience as they can see dinosaur footprints on the ceiling.
RARE ATTRACTION: The Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan gives visitors an amazing experience as they can see dinosaur footprints on the ceiling.

Dave wanted to see Mount Morgan’s dinosaur history presented with such success as Winton’s endeavours.

While Dave dreamt of a more prosperous Mount Morgan, he said there was “twice as many driving straight past here”.

“We’re missing all of those people for no reason other than not having anything to influence their stop,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    premium_icon UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    Business Rockhampton MP puts the hard word on Qantas CEO but gets a ‘disappointing’ response

    Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    premium_icon Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    News SEE what they have now decided.

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM
    New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    premium_icon New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    News Following a blazing winter, with fires scourging regions across the state...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:37 PM
    People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    premium_icon People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    News Marine debris is worse than ever and people are being called upon to help clean-up...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM