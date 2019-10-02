Tourists have their say: open the Mount Morgan mine

Dave and Debi Brant, owners of the Silver Wattle Caravan Park with their daughter, Jayde.

Dave and Debi Brant, owners of the Silver Wattle Caravan Park with their daughter, Jayde.

SIX hundred travellers who’ve laid their head at Mount Morgan’s Silver Wattle Caravan Park have begged for the town’s historic mine site to re-open.

Business owner Dave Brant was a man on a mission when he started a petition to push for tours of the town’s historic mine site once again after TMC Tours ceased last year.

This year, between April 24 and September 24, 600 guests signed their name to the movement.

“I figured we had such a good amount of people through here (the park) last year in our first season, let’s put something out there and see if we could get some support,” he said.

Travellers from across Australia and even as far as Holland shared their thoughts on their tourist experience in the historic town, with about 1200 people visiting the park.

In the 18 months Dave and Deb have owned the business, they’ve seen about 5000 people visit them. “There were many disappointed tourists on a lack of things to see and do,” he said. “Many cut their time short here...it’s a shame because of the dollars.”

Dave had been told by some of his guests they found the town improvements to be visually pleasing.

An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.

However, collectively they shared the view there was “not enough time” on other attractions.

Dave found statistics showed every tourist spends an average of $100 each in rural towns per day.

“Over the winter season from April to October, we would’ve had between 2000 and 2500 people through our park,” he said.

He estimated between $200,000 and $250,000 would have been injected into Mount Morgan during the season if guests had decided to stay in the town for an extra 24 hours.

Furthermore, Dave pushed for train rides to take place for families once again.

“I’ve seen towns with this demographic before that really go off because they’ve got train rides from A to B, and it really influences tourists to come,” he said.

RARE ATTRACTION: The Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan gives visitors an amazing experience as they can see dinosaur footprints on the ceiling.

Dave wanted to see Mount Morgan’s dinosaur history presented with such success as Winton’s endeavours.

While Dave dreamt of a more prosperous Mount Morgan, he said there was “twice as many driving straight past here”.

“We’re missing all of those people for no reason other than not having anything to influence their stop,” he said.