Tourists set to go ape for Rocky's newborn chimp

MERCHANDISE, billboards and multi-media advertising themed around Rockhampton Zoo's latest arrival will form part of the city's new tourism campaign.

The strategic campaign will be rolled out by Rockhampton Regional Council after the birth of a female chimpanzee at the zoo earlier this month.

The unnamed baby's arrival is a historic achievement for Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzee rehabilitation project and a first in Queensland since the 1970s.

Rockhampton is the only location in the state where people can see chimpanzees, including the new baby which is already winning hearts with national media attention including an appearance on The Today Show.

Rocky Zoo's new chimp: Video footage of the Rockhampton Zoo's newly born chimp.

"The baby chimpanzee is such a rarity that it truly is a once-off opportunity to showcase how special our region truly is," Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow.

"From the outset, we carefully targeted national media outlets.

"In fact, during the first 10 days we reached an audience of around 2 million people across the country which is fantastic coverage.

"We are now following up that coverage in an equally strategic manner with a targeted tourism campaign which will include advertising across print, digital and broadcast along with high-traffic billboards and, of course, a range of merchandise to be launched at the zoo shortly of our baby chimpanzee.

"The news is spreading and we are already seeing big crowds at the zoo.

"This campaign will build on that momentum and we look forward to announcing the naming process for the baby chimpanzee soon which will be another fantastic story to tell."

Parks committee chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the tourism potential of Rockhampton Zoo's newest family member could not be overstated.

Rocky's new chimp: The Rockhampton zoo has release more footage of the new chimp.

"The self-drive market makes up a large amount of our visitors and council will be specifically targeting those travellers to stop in Rockhampton during their trip or, better yet, plan a whole visit around our fantastic new addition at the zoo," Cr Rutherford said. "There is nowhere else in Australia you can go to a zoo and see chimpanzees, especially a baby chimpanzee, and it will not cost you a cent.

"That gives people more money to spend at the gift shop, our local hotels, restaurants and businesses and council is very much looking forward to the campaign starting in earnest next week."