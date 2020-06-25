Tourists swarm to popular Rocky spot as restrictions ease

Kaye Page and Bill Devine were enticed to spend two nights in Rockhampton by the offer of free van parking at Kershaw Gardens

Kaye Page and Bill Devine were enticed to spend two nights in Rockhampton by the offer of free van parking at Kershaw Gardens

After the free van parking at Kershaw Gardens closed last year, travellers such as Bill Devine and Kaye Page gave Rockhampton a wide berth.

But as soon as the site popped up on their Campervan and Motorhome Club phone app this season, they bunkered down for two nights to shop and take a look around.

“The CMCA app shows us where we can stay, you can upload pictures and leave recommendations for fellow travellers,” Mr Devine said.

“I already left some good feedback about the Kershaw Gardens; it’s not long been open so it doesn’t have comments yet.”

Mr Devine prefers to eat out, and Ms Page has spent “quite a bit” on vehicle repairs.

“I had my batteries checked at Yeppoon the other day, and I’m off to an auto electrician now,” she said as businesses opened on Wednesday morning.

“It seems, every time I take the old girl out, she needs some work.”

Ms Page, who retired from work as a disability carer in Adelaide, met up with fellow solo traveller Mr Devine, from the Blue Mountains years ago at St Lawrence.

Earlier this year, they were travelling in convoy for the long haul to Alice Springs, where 300 of the CMCA’s solo travellers special interest group were due for a rally.

When COVID-19 restrictions were introduced, and the state borders closed, Mr Devine was lucky enough to score a camping spot in Ms Page’s daughter’s backyard in Hervey Bay.

“There were some people who had nowhere to go,” he said.

“Look at those people who were stuck in Tasmania for four or five weeks until the government kicked them out.

“Then they got abused by people from their own states once they managed to get home.”

Ms Page said some communities had sheltered stranded travellers “with open arms” whereas others reacted more fearfully.

“I went into a shop in a small town on the Fraser Coast and I could see people looking at me as if to say, “you’re a stranger, get out of here”,” she said.

“It made me feel really uncomfortable.”

With a cold snap forecast for later this week, the pair is happy to be travelling north along the sunny Queensland coast.

The CMCA, which boasts 60,000 members, has an app and a website which rates camping spots and provides members with updates about RV social events.