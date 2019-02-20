Tow truck driver claimed 'no drug issue'

TRAFFIC BLITZ: The second line in the methamphetamine window is barely visable but it's enough to indicate the presence of the drug. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

A TOW truck driver who was busted with methamphetamines in his system claimed he doesn't have a drug problem.

The Morning Bulletin in Rockhampton reported that Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale disagreed after reading his criminal record which had convictions for possessing drugs and utensils.

Michael Robert Garth pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Garth was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.