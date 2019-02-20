Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC BLITZ: The second line in the methamphetamine window is barely visable but it's enough to indicate the presence of the drug. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail
TRAFFIC BLITZ: The second line in the methamphetamine window is barely visable but it's enough to indicate the presence of the drug. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer
Crime

Tow truck driver claimed 'no drug issue'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Feb 2019 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOW truck driver who was busted with methamphetamines in his system claimed he doesn't have a drug problem.

However, Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale disagreed after reading his criminal record which had convictions for possessing drugs and utensils.

Michael Robert Garth pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Garth had come to him to see if he was eligible for a restricted licence, but due to a conviction in 2016, he was not.

Mr McGowran said Garth claimed that since the 2016 intercept, he had been pulled over by the same police officer 10 times and "most of the time, he was obeying the law”.

Garth was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

drug driver methamphetamines tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Australia Day assault on man, 60, in 'Anglo-Saxon' pub

    premium_icon Australia Day assault on man, 60, in 'Anglo-Saxon' pub

    Crime A VIOLENT man tried to blame his five assault charges on post traumatic stress (PTS) but a Rockhampton magistrate wasn't having a bar of it without evidence.

    • 20th Feb 2019 2:00 AM
    Senator Matthew Canavan let down by final finch report

    premium_icon Senator Matthew Canavan let down by final finch report

    Politics State Government accused of interfering with the final finch report

    Adani rejects findings of finalised finch report.

    premium_icon Adani rejects findings of finalised finch report.

    Environment DES have offered to work with Adani to meet the review requirements

    ALDI: What is happening with the new traffic lights?

    premium_icon ALDI: What is happening with the new traffic lights?

    News Construction remains on track for new timeline