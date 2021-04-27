Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Bluff on April 27, 2021.
Tow truck driver seriously injured in major CQ crash

Kristen Booth
27th Apr 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM
UPDATE 5PM: A tow truck driver was trapped inside the vehicle after it veered off the road and crashed into trees along the Capricorn Highway near Bluff on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s sustained serious injuries, including possible head, spinal, abdominal and severe lower limb injuries when the vehicle crashed just before 12pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extricated the man, and sole occupant of the vehicle, before he was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital on-board the Rescue 300 helicopter.

He was treated by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor and in a stable condition before leaving the site of the incident.

UPDATE 1.20PM: The Capricorn Highway has been closed in both directions about 6km east of Bluff to allow access for emergency services crews.

A Capricorn Rescue chopper has arrived at the scene of the single-truck crash to take one patient with serious injuries to Rockhampton.

Emergency services crews worked to extricate the man from the vehicle before the rescue chopper arrived.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman indicated the highway would reopen shortly after the helicopter took off.

INITIAL: A man is in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash at a Central Queensland town on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s sustained serious leg injuries when the incident occurred just before 12pm on the Capricorn Highway at Bluff.

Reports suggested the vehicle involved was a tow truck.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the incident.

More to come.

