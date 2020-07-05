Towed vehicle catches alight, fire spreads to grassland

FIRE EMERGENCY: QFES are fighting a vehicle and vegetation fire on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

UPDATE 10.20AM: QFES has confirmed that both the vehicle fire and the grass fire are now extinguished.

They are waiting for a tow truck to remove the stricken vehicle before cleaning up the road.

INITIAL: CAPRICORN Coast fire crews are battling a 200m grass fire-front which was sparked by a vehicle fire this morning.

Queensland Police said a vehicle attached to the back of a Winnebago motorhome caught alight on Keppel Bay Rd, near the intersection of Coowong Rd, Keppel Sands, just after 9am.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the fire hadn’t spread to the motorhome but it had ignited the surrounding vegetation.

The vehicles were detached and the car fire was extinguished.

The vehicle’s occupants successfully escaped the motorhome.

The grass fire is reportedly “under control” but not yet extinguished.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.