Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Crime

Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

by Nilsson Jones
19th Feb 2021 9:45 AM
Coomera detectives investigating the overnight robbery of an Oxenford chemist have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Around 10pm Thursday, the man entered a business on Leo Graham Way, threatening two female employees and demanding drugs.
As one was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing on foot.
No one was physically injured.
Police, including a police dog and handler, attended the scene, however the man was not located.
He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

 

 

