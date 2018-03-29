Tower Holdings boss reveals plans for GKI

TOWER Holdings has denied plans to sell their interests in Great Keppel Island after a report in The Australian today.

The company's desire to set the record straight come off the back the article, which claimed Tower Holdings would offload investments in Great Keppel Island.

Director Terry Agnew said Tower Holdings has formally engaged Knight Frank and JLL to undertake an international marketing campaign for only the hotel and marina components of the Great Keppel Island redevelopment.

"The campaign will be led by Pat O'Driscoll, Dominic Ong and Ben McGrath of Knight Frank and Tom Gibson of JLL and is expected to commence at the end of April," Mr Agnew said.

"The Queensland Government's $25 million commitment to provide power and water to the island provides a significant benefit for the development and will enable the first stage of the project to be scaled down to involve only the hotel and marina.

"This will allow for a far greater range of potential investors/developers to be targeted in the upcoming campaign and will significantly improve the viability of the hotel development."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she was unaware of any arrangements to sell the leases held by Tower Holdings.

"Tower will have to consult with government prior to entering into any agreement to sell the leases they hold on GKI," Ms Lauga said.

"Right now we need to see something happen on GKI and State Government have been in discussions with Tower to make that happen"

Ms Lauga said State Government has drawn a line in the sand.

"We have told Tower Holdings they must begin demolition work by April 30, 2018 or the full suite of leases held by Tower will be resumed by State Government," she said.

"Tower will also need to pay back all arrears owing pertaining to their leases also by April 30.

"We can no longer let an asset like GKI sit dormant, the community want something to happen, the State Government and the community have had enough of waiting, it's been over 10 years since the resort was closed down.

"Tower have indicated they will enter into an agreement for demolition work to commence."