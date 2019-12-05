Menu
Towers unveiled at almost double allowed height

by Thomas Morgan
5th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
A SEVEN-STOREY development almost doubles the maximum height of previous plans has been proposed at the site of a former TAFE college on Brisbane's southside.

A developer wants to build 137 apartments at 23 Griffith Pl, Seven Hills, as part of the Clearview Urban Village.

This would bring the buildings to almost double the allowed height.

Plans show three towers rising over the site of the former Seven Hills TAFE, one of which will rise to seven storeys.

A map of the precinct from 2014 shows the planned maximum height for buildings at the H site being four storeys.

Floorplans for the development show the lower storeys will have space for five shops, a 2500 sqm green grocer and a resident's gym.

A map of the Clearview Urban Village, showing the site of the proposed development (H) with a maximum height allowance of four storeys.
The towers' basement will include 197 residential carparks and another 294 spaces for shoppers.

The developer claims there is 3860 sqm of communal open space as part of the development.

 

A side view of the new development on Griffith Pl, Seven Hills. Picture: PD Online/Heran.
The proposed redevelopment of the Seven Hills TAFE site has been the source of local concern for years.

Heran Building Group donated a 155-seat theatre to the community as part of its push to build the urban village.

