Towie praised for actions at flying ute crash

HEROIC EFFORT: Clayton's Towing tow truck operator Anthony Belbin has been praised for his efforts in helping those in a four-vehicle pile-up last week. Dash cam footage captured the crash and the moments after as he rushed to assist.

HEROIC EFFORT: Clayton's Towing tow truck operator Anthony Belbin has been praised for his efforts in helping those in a four-vehicle pile-up last week. Dash cam footage captured the crash and the moments after as he rushed to assist. Contributed

WHILE he has been called out to more car crashes then he can count, tow truck driver Anthony Belbin has never actually been witness to one, until last week.

On his way to a job, the Clayton's Towing employee was sitting in traffic on Pumicestone Rd at Caboolture when the sound of a loud smash drew his attention.

To his astonishment, Mr Belbin witnessed the driver of a ute mount the centre median strip, gain almost two metres of air and come crashing down on three cars.

Instinct kicked in and he said he knew right away he had to help.

"I looked over and saw a car flying through the air, which is definitely something you don't see every day," he said.

"I've been a tow truck driver for 20 years so my natural instinct was to jump out of my truck and do whatever I could to assist.

"I made sure the cars were all turned off and got everyone out of the way so the firies and ambos could get to those trapped."

Rick Brewer said he stopped to help after coming across the serious accident at Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture this morning. Contributed

While Mr Belbin was out on the scene, attending to the victims of the horror crash, it had all been captured on film.

The tow truck was equipped with a dash camera and it had recorded the entire incident, including the moment the ute made impact with the cars.

The footage was posted on Clayton's Towing's Facebook page and went viral in a matter of hours.

It has now been shared more than 17,000 times and has had more than one million views.

Tow Truck Operator at Clayton's Towing Anthony Belbin has been praised for his efforts in assisting those in a four-vehicle pile-up on a busy highway. Contributed

People have posted thousands of messages of support for Mr Belbin, praising him for his quick thinking.

"That towie deserves a medal. Didn't even think twice about running up and helping. I am glad all those involved are not seriously injured as this is a nasty crash," Nicole Bennedick posted.

Another posted "This is absolutely horrible. My heart goes out to all involved. Clayton's Towing you should be proud to call that man one of your employees. What an absolute legend."

While humbled by the messages, Mr Belbin said he didn't consider what he did to be anything out of the ordinary.

"I was just doing what I know best. I was just doing my job," he said. "Some people are saying I'm a hero but I'm not, the fireys and ambos are the true heroes."

Mr Belbin said his main piece of advice for anyone who had the unfortunate experience of witnessing a crash was to always make sure the vehicles were turned off and there was no leaking fuel.