Town and Country tournament proves big hit once again

TENNIS: It's in its 94th year and the Town and Country Doubles Tennis Tournament continues to be a big hit with the region's players.

Four hundred sets of tennis were played over three days when 21 teams from Bundaberg to Moura hit the courts at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

Tournament organiser Wayne Houston said it was a fantastic weekend, which served up quality tennis on the courts and plenty of fun off them.

"It was very successful. We had a lot of people come in from country centres and everyone had a great time,” he said.

"Team numbers were much the same as last year but we'd be hoping for close to 30 teams for the 95th anniversary tournament next year.

"I think it continues to be popular because there's some very competitive tennis but there's also a great social atmosphere as well.”

The Good Times team of Cameron James, Mal Cooke, Peter Lynch, Greg Osbourne, Gordon Acutt and Gary Cooper won Men's B1. PETER LAWRENCE

Houston paid tribute to tournament director Peter Lawrence who kept the event running like clockwork.

Ball Busters (Angus Houston, Ben Funch, Kaz Killoran, Owen Ambrey and Lleyton Parle) took the honours in A-grade with an 18-5 win over Power Trip in the final.

Houston said the young outfit deserved the win, having played great tennis over the course of the tournament.

Angus Houston and Owen Ambrey got the team off to a flying start in the final, winning the first set 6-0 to lay the platform for victory.

In Men's B1, perennial favourites Good Times (Gordon Acutt, Greg Osbourne, Peter Lynch, Gary Cooper, Mal Cooke and Cameron James) were too strong for last year's winners, GODS from Gladstone.

The Devils (Liam Power, Calum Gauci, Darren Dunbar, Brock Hill and Lance Baxter) sprang an upset in Men's B2, beating the favourites and reigning champions No Bull 18-8 in the grand final.

Tournament organiser Wayne Houston with Social Butterflies players Alison Close, Debbie Munns, Val Bell, Kay Price and Jenny Thompson who were the Women's B1 champions. PETER LAWRENCE

Women's B1 was closely contested, with just two games separating the top three teams.

Social Butterflies (Jenny Thompson, Val Bell, Debbie Munns, Kayle Price, Jacquie Zipf and Allison Close) took the honours again, winning on a countback from the Veteranettes.

The Baralaba Aces (Tasha Absolon, Jeanie Cox, Jos McLean, Vicki Scott, Tayla Bidgood, Liz Curtis and Brooke Scott) dominated the Women's B2 division, with the Kabra Stars and the Kabra Jets second and third respectively.

Houston said a highlight of this year's event was the Nu-Tank Fast 4 competition, in which 12 players battled it out under lights for the $300 first prize. Brendan Latcham and Sally Chapman took the honours, defeating Jason Giddy and Peter Lawrence 4-1 in the final.

FINALS RESULTS